Shoko Ieiri is the true hero of Jujutsu Kaisen and chapter 248 proves it

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 248 of the manga has been leaked, and fans all over the world are already debating the various events set to unfold, such as the fate of Kenjaku, the arrival of Yuta Okkotsu, and Sukuna's respect for Yuji Itadori. However, something that can be easily ignored due to so many events taking place in this chapter is the role of Shoko Ieiri in this battle, which can be monumental.

There is no denying that Shoko's role in Jujutsu Kaisen has been divisive to a lot of fans due to her connection with the likes of Suguru Geto and Satoru Gojo, but she is probably one of the most useful sorcerers in this conflict against Ryomen Sukuna at the moment. And the events of chapter 248 seem to confirm that she has been the true hero of this battle.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen. Any opinion expressed in this piece belongs solely to the author and not Sportskeeda.

Explaining Shoko Ieiri's role in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 248 of the manga

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 248 has a lot of great moments, such as Sukuna admitting that he has some respect for Yuji Itadori, the arrival of Yuta Okkotsu, and the apparent death of Kenjaku (although this hasn't been fully confirmed). However, amidst all of these events, there was something that a lot of readers might have missed, and that is the role that Shoko Ieiri has been playing by taking care of the fallen sorcerers who fought Sukuna.

As Sukuna was focusing on targetting Yuji, Ui Ui appeared through his teleportation technique and picked up Higuruma's dead body, with the King of Curses revealing that they were taking the defeated sorcerers to Shoko. As most fans of the series know by now, Shoko focused on being a doctor in Jujutsu society because of her natural talent to execute the Reverse Cursed Technique, which allows her to heal people.

In that regard, it makes sense that Ui Ui is taking the defeated sorcerers - dead or not - to Shoko, so she can heal them if possible and come back to the battlefield to aid Yuji, Yuta, and the remaining fighters. While that role might not be as flashy as, say, Satoru Gojo fighting Ryomen Sukuna head-on, but it is one that could prove to be pivotal in the conclusion of this conflict.

Shoko's history

There is no denying that a valid criticism of Jujutsu Kaisen as a series, despite its many virtues, is that a lot of characters tend to have wasted potential throughout most of the story, and Shoko Ieiri could be one of the best examples of that. While some may argue that her role as a healer means that she is not going to be very prominent on the battlefield, it is also worth pointing out that a character's relevance in a story is not only down to how strong they are in battle.

Shoko was close friends with two of the most important characters in the series, Suguru Geto and Satoru Gojo, but while the friendship between those two sorcerers was heavily explored and developed, the former was cast aside. She was not even part of the Riko Amanai protection mission and her perspective of Geto's downfall and Gojo's role in Jujutsu society were never explored, doing injustice to someone who had a very unique role in the story.

The truth of the matter is that Shoko is not going to have a prominent role in this last portion of the story, with the exception of perhaps telling Megumi Fushiguro of how Gojo killed his father, per the latter's request, and even that relies on the aforementioned Megumi surviving this battle. And her not being more prominent in the story was probably one of the most underrated mistakes author Gege Akutami made in this story.

Final thoughts

Shoko has been shown to have a very useful role in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 248 as Ui Ui is taking the wounded and dead sorcerers to her so she can try to heal them. It may not be the most interesting of roles but it is one that can make a huge difference in this battle.