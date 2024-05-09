Chapter 259 spoilers confirm the return of a Jujutsu Kaisen character, and it's still not Nobara

The return of a fan-favorite Jujutsu Kaisen character has been confirmed via the chapter 259 spoilers. At the time of writing this article, the spoilers were released a couple of hours ago and left fans with mixed feelings. A certain character bid farewell to the Jujutsu universe while another made their return.

Many hoped that author Gege Akutami would eventually bring another beloved Jujutsu Kaisen character - Nobara Kugisaki. However, the wait might have to go on longer for those still hoping for that. Nevertheless, while one was taken from us, another made an emphatic return and could tip the scales of battle again.

Much loved Jujutsu Kaisen character makes vehement come back

Jujutsu Kaisen character: Todo Aoi (Image via MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 259 spoilers left fans devastated as they showcased Choso's death. After saving his brother Yuji, Choso sacrificed himself to Sukuna's flames. To say this was a heart-wrenching moment would be a massive understatement.

However, there is a silver lining - Todo Aoi has returned. Like the Shibuya Incident, the Topknot Gorilla was there once more to pick his brother up from the depths of despair. Following Choso's death, Yuji's spirit was seemingly broken yet again. He lost the will to fight or even escape as Sukuna's flames began to engulf him.

Nonetheless, there is no reason to despair when you have Todo Aoi in your corner. Revealed through a flashback, the Grade 1 Sorcerer and Mei Mei had a backup plan. They were to exchange the positions of the Jujutsu High sorcerers with the latter's crows via Todo's Boogie Woogie.

Considering that Todo had lost a hand, this would prove to be quite challenging. Additionally, Choso and Yuji were at the center of Sukuna's Domain, making it all the more difficult. But Todo was up to the task, saying that he could feel the "heartbeat" of his technique.

Back to the present, Todo implores his brother Yuji to believe that his allies are safe. Seeing the gravity of the situation, Yuji steels his resolve and charges in alongside his brother toward a now likely empty-handed Sukuna. This entire moment is very similar to what happened during the Shibuya Incident.

During the Shibuya Incident, Mahito managed to touch Nobara's eye during their encounter and blew it up in front of Yuji, seemingly killing her. Witnessing her death left Yuji in tatters and open to a deadly assault by the Cursed Spirit. With his spirit broken and body substantially damaged, Mahito was about to land the final blow.

Jujutsu Kaisen character: Mahito (Image via MAPPA)

But that wouldn't happen, as a resounding clap was heard, and Yuji had vanished. Todo Aoi had come to his brother's rescue. This was when Todo made his famous "We are the exception" inspirational speech.

His words, coupled with Jujutsu Kaisen character Arata Nitta's healing, awoke something within Yuji. It was a literal bounce back as Yuji was reenergized, ignoring any lingering injuries and charging at Mahito. Moreover, he even unlocked 120% of his potential during the bout.

Final thoughts

Considering that Todo has once more arrived at the scene to stand beside his brother, maybe Yuji is due for another burst of power. Recently, he caught the King of Curses by surprise by unleashing a barrage of Black Flashes on him, counting up to a total of 8.

With Todo's introduction, the scales could tip in the Jujutsu High sorcerers' favor once more. As the brothers keep Sukuna busy, the remaining fighters might be able to catch their breath and jump back in to support them.

