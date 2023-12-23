Jujutsu Kaisen: Why Mei Mei represents everything that is wrong with Sorcerer society

Jujutsu Kaisen episode 22 did not fail to impress - bringing to life the battle between Kenjaku and Uraume on one side and Noritoshi Kamo, Panda, Yuji Itadori, Atsuya Kusakabe, Utahime Iori, Momo Nishimiya, and Choso on the other. In spectacular fashion, Yuki Tsukumo also joined in at the epsiode's end.

However, a key issue was put out at the beginning of the episode. It began with Mei Mei in Kuala Lumpur, Malayasia. She was last seen fighting the Smallpox Deity during the Shibuya Incident.

However, after that, she completely disappeared.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Mei Mei personifies the dark side of Sorcerer Society

Jujutsu Kaisen episode 22 revealed that Mei Mei and Ui Ui had fled to Kuala Lumpur, Malayasia. She was seen during the episode in a hotel, attending to a call from an unknown caller. They informed the caller of their location and said that they had got there thanks to Ui Ui's technique.

She then goes on to say surprising things, such as suggesting to the caller to sell any stocks and real estate in Japan and that she had already exchanged all her Yen. She was certain that the world would face the ripples of the Shibuya Incident and wanted to monetarily leverage Japan's economy being #3 worldwide.

Lastly, she asked to be "kept on the inside".

The dark side of Sorcerer Society

This little interaction depicts the dark side of Jujutsu Kaisen's Sorcerer Society. People like Mei Mei, although sufficiently powerful, chose to stay away from battle for selfish reasons. Mei Mei is a grade 1 sorcerer, but works independently and soley for monetary gain.

In contrast is Kento Nanami.

He is likely the polar opposite of his colleague. Selfless and protective of his students, he fought valiantly during the Shibuya Incident and suffered an unfortunate end at the hands of Mahito. Unlike Mei Mei who used her little brother like a tool, Nanami put them (Yuji, Nobara, etc.) first and with extreme care, trying his best to keep them away from danger.

With Gojo gone, Pseudo-Geto and the Curses were free to run rampant. Many of the sorcerers, including Yuji, nearly lost their lives fighting. But rather than lend a helping hand, the white-haired sorcerer took off for Malaysia. However, it was Nanami who, even in his last moments, cleared the station of remaining Curses before passing away.

Notably and intriguing to say the least, Mei Mei fled to the same place Nanami was longing to go to. He had saved his earnings and was planning to visit once Shibuya was taken care of. It was his dream destination and was what he saw as he slowly lost consciousness.

Final thoughts

Jujutsu Kaisen's Mei Mei indeed stands as the embodiment of what is wrong with Sorcerer Society. While there are those who bravely fight on the frontline against incoming threats, there are also those whose top priority is self preservation. They see little beyond themselves and constantly seek personal gain.

Althought she treats him with care, Mei Mei also exploits Ui Ui in some sense. He is often seen carrying around her large battle axe and she doesn't hesitate to put him in danger. For instance, in the Smallpox Deity fight, she put him in danger of getting wiped out so she could land a blow on the Cursed Spirit.

Mei Mei and Nanami is probably one of Gege's top character parallels. From mannerisms to behaviour to situational reactions, there is a stark difference.