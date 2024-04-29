Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 259: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 259 is set to release on Monday, May 13, 2024, at 12 am JST, according to the official MANGA Plus website. Following Sukuna regaining his Domain Expansion and activating the “Fuga” flame technique, fans are more anxious than ever for Yuji Itadori and co heading into the title's next release. However, with Weekly Shonen Jump on a publication break next week, fans will have to wait until mid-May for the manga’s official return.

Thankfully, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 259 should have some very basic spoilers releasing later in the week as the release date draws nearer. However, with the spoiler process for creator Gege Akutami’s original manga series in danger, along with several others, this process is liable to stop at any time, including this week.

However, fans at least know when Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 259 is set to release thanks to official information from Shueisha’s MANGA Plus website.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 259 release date and time

Sukuna's Fuga spells doom for Yuji and co heading into Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 259 (Image via MAPPA Studios)

At the time of this article’s writing, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 259 is slated for an official release date on Monday, May 13, 2024, at 12 am Japanese Standard Time (JST).

However, the upcoming installment's exact local release date time will differ from one region to another. The chapter is set to release at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zone Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 7 am, Sunday, May 12, 2024 Eastern Standard Time 10 am, Sunday, May 12, 2024 British Summer Time 4 pm, Sunday, May 12, 2024 Central European Summer Time 5 pm, Sunday, May 12, 2024 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm, Sunday, May 12, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 11 pm, Sunday, May 12, 2024 Japanese Standard Time 12 am, Monday, May 13, 2024 Australia Central Time 1:30 am, Monday, May 13, 2024

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 259: Where to read

Sukuna's comeback may necessitate Yuta's return to the battlefield in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 259 (Image via MAPPA Studios)

As mentioned earlier, Shueisha’s official MANGA Plus platform is the best way to read chapter 259 since doing so supports the official release. Other means of reading the installment include Viz Media’s website and Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app. Buying the corresponding compilation volume which contains chapter 259 is also an option once it is officially released.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 258 recap

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 258 began with the narrator explaining how Gojo reorganized the stress on his brain once regarding his Reverse Cursed Technique after landing two Black Flashes. It’s then revealed that Sukuna intended to do the same, but Yuji’s Black Flashes being aimed at the boundary of his and Megumi’s souls stopped him from doing this. However, via a change of palm signs and a Binding Vow, Sukuna was able to regain his Domain Expansion.

A flashback then began, revealing that Choso and Yuji can use Reverse Cursed Technique without its main drawback of spending too much Cursed Energy, and converting CE into replacement blood. Fans then saw that Ui Ui swapped the souls of Yuji and Kusakabe (as well as others) so Kusakabe could teach Yuji’s body CE Manipulation and Anti-Barrier Techniques. In the present, Yuji began using Kusakabe’s Simple Domain to counter Sukuna’s Domain.

It was then explained that Sukuna created a barrierless Domain as he did in Shibuya, in order to eliminate an “escape route” and to activate the guaranteed hit so it would affect Maki. However, it was also said he could only maintain such a high-level Domain for 99 seconds in his current state. Yuji’s Simple Domain then broke, cutting off his left leg, which he immediately regenerated.

The issue ended with Sukuna activating his “Fuga” flames ability seen in Shibuya.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 259: What to expect (speculative)

With Sukuna clearly intending to end this fight heading into Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 259, fans can safely assume that the endgame of this long battle is finally at hand. However, Sukuna’s current advantage over Yuji and co is one that the latter group will find incredibly difficult to overcome.

Likewise, chapter 259 could see someone like Yuta Okkotsu return to the battlefield in order to give Yuji and co their best chance at defeating Sukuna. That being said, it’s just as likely that the upcoming chapter sees Sukuna begin picking off the remaining sorcerers one at a time as he begins setting up his total victory.

