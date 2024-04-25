Did Yuji Itadori lose his leg in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 258? Explained

In true Gege Akutami fashion, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 258 has spelled disaster for the Jujutsu High sorcerers. The previous chapter witnessed some surprising facts revealed by Ryomen Sukuna himself. It ended with the explosive awakening of Yuji Itadori as he landed eight consecutive Black Flashes on the Demon King.

However, the spoilers for chapter 258 released tell a different story. As it has always been, the final fight resembling the swing of a pendulum, momentum has seemingly shifted once more. This time, with Yuji losing his left foot, it is the Demon King who looks to be on the front foot.

The injury sustained by the protagonist might hamper his ability to fight back the King of Curses in the upcoming chapters.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers ahead.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 258: Yuji Itadori sustains major injury

Yuji Itadori in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

Spoilers for chapter 258 reveal that the chapter ends with Yuji Itadori's left foot getting slashed off. How this happens is quite intriguing and frankly, expected from the Demon King. Previously, due to the latter's battle with Gojo Satoru, he had exhausted the use of his Domain Expansion.

However, from that time till now, it was seemingly enough for him to recover it, well partly. Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 258 shows Sukuna unleashing his Domain, Malevolent Shrine, without comprising its strength or range, despite burdening himself with the Binding Vow.

In response and thanks to prior training, Yuji conjures up Simple Domain as a counter. Since Sukuna's Domain is incomplete, he is only able to keep it open for 99 seconds. Barely holding out, Yuji's luck runs out when the slashes overpower his Simple Domain and cut his left foot off clean.

Another comeback?

Yuji Itadori in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via Gege Akutami, Shueisha)

As made evident in Jujutsu Kaisen, Reverse Cursed Technique (RCT) is tough to pull off but very useful. Sorcerers who are able to and are adept at using it can heal themselves regardless of the injury, even regenerate whole limbs. As seen in chapter 248, Yuji has gained the ability to utilize RCT.

In the same chapter, Yuji healed himself when Sukuna slashed his midsection, showcasing his growth. But the fight has only intensified further after that. His body showed signs of slowing as well, till Choso arrived and encouraged him to compose himself through Blood Manipulation.

Also, just like Gojo regained RCT after two Black Flashes due to being awakened, Yuji too is experiencing the same, which is why he could unleash so many consecutive Black Flashes. So, he could possibly heal his severed foot in time to deal with the oncoming Fire Arrow.

Final Thoughts

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 258 revealed the fight shifting once more, this time in Sukuna's favor. As it happens often, the Demon King seemed to have a way out of a situation as dire as his.

However, his incomplete Domain is evidence that even he can run low on resources. Yuji losing his left foot is considerably serious, but given his awakened state, it might not sideline him. Further, Maki and Choso are still on the battlefield and capable of combat.

Related links:

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 258 spoilers: Sukuna brings out his Flames as Yuji sustains a grievous injury inside Malevolent Shrine

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 258: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Jujutsu Kaisen: Why did Sukuna use a Fire Arrow? Explained