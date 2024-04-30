Jujutsu Kaisen finally revealed the official name of Sukuna's Flame

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 258 was released on April 29, 2024, and the reveal of the name of Sukuna's flame could be the spotlight of this chapter. The chapter was a rollercoaster of emotions for the majority of the fandom, just like the previous chapter made the grand revelation of the blood relation between the King of Curses, Ryomen Sukuna, and the series' protagonist, Yuji Itadori.

But this chapter also had a lot of reveals, mostly centered around how Itadori learned RCT and Simple Domain using Ui Ui's extraordinary cursed technique, the soul-swapping technique.

Moreover, the official name of the flame-cursed technique of Sukuna was also revealed at the end of the chapter. The name in itself showcased how amazing this technique is and fans could get to see more of it in the upcoming chapters as Sukuna resorted to using his flames at the end of the chapter.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga series

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 258 reveals the official name of Sukuna's Flame - Divine Flame

Sukuna's domain expansion as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

The chapter started with the revelation of Gojo reactivating his RCT (reverse-cursed technique) during his fight against Sukuna due to his awakened state. The focus returned to the current fight where Sukuna couldn't use his RCT because of the damage he took due to Itadori's Black Flash techniques.

So, he had to do something to keep distant from the sorcerer and activated his domain expansion, Malevolent Shrine, in a hurry. Unfortunately, his domain was incomplete because of the absurd amount of times he had activated it in the past few hours. While his domain was expanding, the chapter showcased a flashback to Itadori's training.

Hakari claimed that only those sorcerers are allowed to fight who can use RCT and anti-domain cursed techniques. Everyone except Yuji (and Maki) could use these techniques, but Choso was adamant that his brother could use RCT. Choso asked the sorcerers how they replenish their lost blood through cursed energy, as a way for Itadori to understand how it works.

Sukuna as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Shoko said she converted her cursed energy directly into blood, to which Choso complied. But for Itadori to learn RCT in such a small amount of time, Choso recommended his brother to eat the remaining Death Painting Wombs, which would make him inherit RCT (and Blood Manipulation).

But he still wanted Itadori to have the idea of how this technique worked so he asked one of the sorcerers to teach his brother the basics of RCT. Kusakabe stepped in, saying that it would be easy for Itadori to learn RCT as his body was used to high-level technique because he had been the vessel for Sukuna for quite a long period.

They used soul-swap training, which was possible through Ui Ui's cursed technique and Yuji learned RCT (and Simple Domain) from Kusakabe. Back to the fight where Itadori erected his anti-domain to counter Sukuna's domain, but was still slashed by the King of Curses cursed technique.

Sukuna's Divine Flame as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

But Sukuna's domain wore off in time for the sorcerers to take a breath of relief. To their despair, Sukuna spared no time and activated his flame-cursed technique by chanting Fuga and revealing its name, Divine Flame.

The Divine Flame was activated by Ryomen Sukuna for the first time during the Shibuya Arc against Jogo, the unregistered special-grade cursed spirit. Surprisingly, Sukuna's Flame was stronger than Jogo, where the latter's true innate technique was flame-centered.

Moreover, there has been no revelation as to why Sukuna possessed a flame-cursed technique, as his innate technique was focused on cutting (Dismantle and Cleave). Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 259 is set to be released on May 13, 2024, and fans could get to know more about Sukuna's Flame in the next chapter.

Related Links

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 258 highlights

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 259: Release date and time

Jujutsu Kaisen's latest chapter suggests how Megumi can master his Domain Expansion

Jujutsu Kaisen reveals yet another technique Yuji can use