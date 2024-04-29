"Malevolent Kitchen is real": Jujutsu Kaisen fans cannot believe Crunchyroll's translation for Sukuna's Domain was accurate

As fans would remember, during the premiere of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, anime streaming platform Crunchyroll was heavily trolled by fans for an apparent mistranslation. However, now that the manga series has progressed further, evidence suggests that Crunchyroll was right all along.

During the premiere of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 17, Crunchyroll mistranslated "Malevolent Shrine" as "Malevolent Kitchen." Fans heavily trolled this, calling out the anime streaming platform for the hilarious mistake. However, with the recent events in the manga's Shinjuku Showdown Arc, fans have begun to think otherwise.

Disclaimer: This article may contain spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Crunchyroll was right in translating "Malevolent Shrine" as "Malevolent Kitchen"

Prior to the official release of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 258, the manga's alleged spoilers were leaked. When going through the same, one fan pointed out how Sukuna seemingly said, "Stove, turn on. Fuga." While the official English translation does say, "Divine Flame, Open," fans were certain the dialogue's true meaning had been lost in the translation.

This is because the original name of Ryomen Sukuna's domain is "Fukuma Mizushi," which directly translates to "Malevolent Kitchen." While "shrine" is also a possible translation for "mizushi," the truth remains that the manga has seen Sukuna make several kitchen-related references.

Domain Expansion Malevolent Shrine (Image via MAPPA)

In the latest manga chapter itself, he first used his slashes to chop up his enemies, following which, he manifested his flames. Fans believe this is very similar to what happens in a kitchen. It is only after chopping meat and vegetables that the person in question turns on the fire to cook his dish.

Besides that, Sukuna has also been seen making other kitchen references, like calling Gojo a fish on a chopping board. He wished to remove his scales (infinity), following which, he wanted to cut him up. In addition, he often uses words like "starvation," "hunger," "main dish," "extravagant," and more, when talking to his opponents.

Ryomen Sukuna as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Lastly, fans shouldn't forget that Ryomen Sukuna seemingly ate his other half while being inside his mother. With such references, one can say with certainty that Sukuna's domain, Malevolent Shrine, has something to do with a kitchen. Additionally, "Malevolent Kitchen" just might be its correct translation.

How fans reacted to the realization

Fans were surprised to learn that Crunchyroll was seemingly right all along. While it might have been a mistake on the streaming platform's end, that was possibly the correct translation of Sukuna's domain.

With that in mind, many fans began apologizing to Crunchyroll for laughing at it months ago.

"Everyone was cooking Crunchy-roll for “‘Malevolent Kitchen” translation but it ended up being accurate," said one fan.

"I can’t believe we all laughed at Crunchyroll and malevolent kitchen, only for it to later be revealed that it is indeed actually a kitchen," added another.

Many fans immediately began making jokes on the topic, as they found it hilarious how Sukuna's domain actually had to do with a kitchen.

Satoru Gojo as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

One fan even claimed that Sukuna's arsenal being entirely based on a kitchen was why he was able to "cook" the honored one.

"Sukuna's entire arsenal is a kitchen lmfao 🤣. That's why my goat cooked the honoured one," said another fan.

"Uraume is his fridge," said another.

"Bro talks about people having flavor, uses cutting techniques, and has a furnace. He’s just Gordon Ramsey with no superpowers and no moral restrictions," one fan said.

Another Jujutsu Kaisen fan claimed that if Sukuna's attacks were referenced from a kitchen, Uraume was possibly his fridge. This is because Uraume uses ice-related abilities.

Yet another fan claimed that if one were to look at Sukuna from a different perspective, he would realistically seem to be just Chef Gordon Ramsey with superpowers and no moral restrictions.

