Jujutsu Kaisen reveals yet another technique Yuji can use

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 258 is set to be released on April 29, 2024, but the spoilers for the chapter have already been revealed. As indicated in the previous chapter, Yuji stopped holding back and tried his best to beat Sukuna using his newly awakened cursed technique.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 258 spoilers started with Yuji trying his best against the King of Curses as the latter activated his domain expansion. To cope with it, Yuji awakened yet another cursed technique, and this time it was the Simple Domain, to avoid being slashed from Sukuna's domain expansion.

But just like his Shrine cursed technique, this technique could also be pretty weak because Sukuna's domain expansion slashed the protagonist. So, the protagonist awakened a new cursed technique but had to pay the price for infuriating the King of Curses.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 258.

Jujutsu Kaisen — Itadori Yuji awakens Simple Domain to counter Sukuna's domain expansion

Yuji's Shrine as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

According to the spoilers, the chapter started with a flashback to the battle of the strongest, in which Gojo was able to awaken his reverse cursed technique after hitting the King of Curses with two Black Flashes because he was in an awakened state. The chapter then returned to the present fight, with Sukuna trying to regenerate from the damage he sustained from Yuji's Black Flash techniques.

As he could not efficiently use his reverse cursed technique, he activated his domain expansion, Malevolent Shrine. A flashback was showcased from before the battle of the strongest when Choso asked everyone how they recovered their blood through RCT. Shoko replied by saying she directly converted her cursed energy into blood.

Hakari and Yuta couldn't give a proper answer as this technique was natural to them. Choso also gave the same reason as Shoko. The death painting told Yuji that if he could consume his remaining brothers (the other death paintings), he could do the same as Choso. He could also gain the cursed technique of each death painting.

So, to train Yuji, Choso requested that Yuji be paired with someone who had mastered RCT. This was where Yuji got paired with Kusakabe, and their souls were swapped with the help of Ui Ui's cursed technique. Kusakabe made Yuji learn basic cursed energy manipulation and simple domain, which could be why Yuta branded their training as cheating when Sukuna asked them about it.

Simple Domain as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

The chapter spoilers returned to the current battle where Sukuna activated his incomplete domain. His domain didn't affect Maki, as she had no cursed energy, and Yuji countered it with a Simple Domain to avoid being slashed.

The Simple Domain is an anti-domain cursed technique used to counter domain expansions. The technique usually involves a Bidding Vow, with only Kusakabe not needing such a thing because he had mastered this technique. According to the spoilers of chapter 258, Itadori could be similar to Kusakbe as he was not mentioned taking a bidding vow.

Choso was still worried about Yuji, and unfortunately, his worries were correct as Yuji got slashed by Sukuna's cursed technique, even though he had already erected a Simple Domain to counter it.

Sukuna's flames as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Yuji lost one of his legs due to Sukuna's cursed technique, but his domain expansion wore off in time. Unfortunately, as soon as his domain expansion wore off, the King of Curses activated Fuga, his flame-cursed technique. The Jujutsu High sorcerer's hopes were drowned in despair because they thought they now had the upper hand against Sukuna.

So, even though Yuji awakened another cursed technique, the Simple Domain, it couldn't benefit him enough. Not only did he lose one leg, but the new technique he awakened bore no fruit (because Sukuna awakened his flames after his domain expansion). So, the Jujutsu High sorcerers could again face the fury of the King of Curses.

