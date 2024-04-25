Jujutsu Kaisen reveals the secret behind Yuji and Kusakabe's body-swapping

Yuji Itadori and Atsuya Kusakabe's body-swapping mystery in Jujutsu Kaisen is finally solved. The spoilers for chapter 258 revealed how the inexplicable panel from chapter 222 came to be.

From the looks of it, it is quite surprising that Gege Akutami's explanations do not concern either Itadori or Kusakabe. In other words, neither of the sorcerers has anything to do with the body-swap individually, as they aren't capable of using the technique required for it. The person who makes possible the soul-swapping is an unexpected face whose special Cursed Technique comes with its own limitations.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 258.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Yuji-Kusakabe Soul Swap mystery finally solved

Spoilers for chapter 258 dropped earlier today, and given the events of the previous chapter, the answers behind the Yuji-Kusakabe Soul Swap mystery were highly anticipated. Once again, creator Gege Akutami did not disappoint the fans, as he further elaborated on the highly controversial Yuji-Kusakabe Soul Swapping conundrum.

For context, in chapter 222, Yuji and Kusakabe were seen training hand-to-hand. But there was something off, as Yuji seemingly called Kusakabe "Itadori," and Kusakabe responded with a "Yes, sir." This sparked widespread speculation that the pair had Soul Swapped so Yuji could improve his combat abilities.

However, chapter 258 spoilers reveal that not Yuji or Kusakabe, but Ui Ui's Cursed Technique (CT) possesses the ability to swap souls. He can do so just twice in a month, after which it requires a cooldown period.

It's also interesting to note how the two were paired. Before the big fight, when the Jujutsu High Sorcerers had convened to strategize, Hakari had put forth the importance of learning Reverse Cursed Technique (RCT) and Domain countermeasures.

Choso later added to the conversation by expressing his confidence that Yuji could learn RCT. As a result of Blood Manipulation and Yuji ingesting the remaining Cursed Womb Paintings, the pair could convert CE into blood to heal. Also, due to their unique constitutions, Yuji and Choso could produce enough CE to use RCT safely.

This is where Kusakabe volunteered to Soul Swap with Yuji through Ui Ui's technique. The aim was to teach Yuji the basics of CE Manipulation and Simple Domain. By doing so, he will have an easier time using the techniques when the time comes, provided he has prior training.

Final Thoughts

While most of the fandom believed that Yuji had the ability to Soul Swap, Ui Ui being revealed as the one who can do so comes as a surprise. The full extent of the blue-haired boy's abilities has been shrouded in mystery so far. Apart from his high CE, Simple Domain and Teleportation, not much was known.

But with a reveal like this, it makes his character all the more intriguing. Moreover, his involvement in the fight has been no less important; transporting the injured to Shoko Ieiri may have saved those who would have otherwise died.

This is yet another testament to the kind of surprises creator Gege Akutami has up his sleeve. No doubt, the story is still unfolding, and there could be more mysteries along the way.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 258 drops on Monday, April 28, 2024, at 12:00 JST on Shueisha's Weekly Shonon Jump Issue 22.

