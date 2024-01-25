Jujutsu Kaisen: How is Kusakabe strong without an Innate Technique? The second-year teacher's abilities, explained

Jujutsu Kaisen has established itself as a heavy hitter in modern anime. Sharp and crisp animation combined with breathtaking fight sequences and intense emotions brought to life by MAPPA took it to the top. Alongside, many characters, each unique, give viewers someone to relate to.

Among these characters is one in a supporting role, but not to be overlooked at all - Atsuya Kusakabe. This Grade 1 Sorcerer is an instructor to the second-year students at Tokyo Jujutsu High. But this character is different from the rest, i.e., he does not possess an Innate Technique like other sorcerers.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen series. Reader's discretion is advised.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Atsuya Kusakabe is much more than what meets the eye

It has been established that Kusakabe does not have an Innate Technique like other sorcerers. Even then, he is a well-respected sorcerer and a master swordsman of the New Shadow Style. As stated by Mei Mei, he is the only sorcerer to make that rank without an Innate Technique.

But even so, he is not to be taken lightly. He is an expert with a blade, his sword being his weapon of choice, and relies heavily on physical prowess. He also possesses much Cursed Energy, over which he has perfect control.

Given that he has mastered the New Shadow Style, he possesses great skill in controlling his Cursed Energy. He can easily cast Simple Domain and effortlessly cover/imbue his katana with Cursed Energy.

His Barrier Techniques are Batto Sword Drawing (the fastest sword drawing technique in the New Shadow Style) and Evening Moon Sword Drawing. However, little is known of the latter since he was interrupted while performing it.

Panda and Atsuya Kusakabe in Shibuya in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

On the flip side, he is well aware of the extent of his abilities. He knows that he cannot defeat a Special Grade Curse if it comes to it. Thus, he attempts to avoid such encounters, as seen during the Shibuya Incident.

But then again, he knows the enemies he can realistically defeat. For instance, he could efficiently dispatch the Curse Users Manami Suda and Toshihisa Negi, who were part of Kenjaku's sorcerer group.

However, Atsuya Kusakabe is a brave soul when the time comes. If it turns out to be a clutch situation, he is reliable and can be counted on. For instance, he used his Shadow Style to protect Miwa from Kenjaku's Maximum: Uzumaki.

Later in the Jujutsu Kaisen story, he laid the foundation for launching the second wave of attacks on Ryomen Sukuna and targeting Kenjaku with Fumihiko Takaba and Yuta Okkotsu. Lastly, when Higuruma failed to impair Sukuna, Kusakabe jumped to his rescue to protect him from the Demon King's slashes.

Final Thoughts

Atsuya Kusakabe defending Hiromi Higuruma in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via Gege Akutami, Sheuisha)

Although a supporting character in Jujutsu Kaisen, Atsuya Kusakabe has played a crucial role in the story. His interference saved Miwa from being decimated by Kenjaku's Maximum: Uzumaki. Again, his involvement in the contingency plans in case Gojo Satoru failed against Sukuna allowed the battle to continue.

He has been influential but does not have as much screen time as the other characters. As mentioned, his saving Higuruma in the recent chapters permitted Ui Ui to take him back to Shoko Ieiri for healing. Had he not done so, the Jujutsu High sorcerers would have lost a valuable member. All these instances prove the influence his Innate Technique-less sorcerer has had.