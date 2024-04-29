Ui Ui becomes the biggest "clutch" character in Jujutsu Kaisen

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 258 was released on April 29, 2024, and Ui Ui became the spotlight of the chapter with his unique and game-changing cursed technique, which was the soul-swapping technique.

The majority of the chapter consisted of flashbacks to the time of Itadori Yuji's training under his seniors and teachers. Choso wanted him to learn RCT and requested someone with knowledge of this technique to teach him. Kusakabe stepped up and claimed that they would partake in the soul-swapping training.

As expected, Itadori was confused as to what kind of training this was, until Ui Ui revealed that his cursed technique would make this soul-swapping possible. This helped Itadori get a hold of how to use RCT and he even learned Simple Domain while Kusakabe's soul was swapped with him.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga series and has the author's opinion.

Ui UI's cursed technique could make him the biggest "clutch" character in Jujutsu Kaisen

Itadori Yuji as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

According to Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 258, the chapter commenced with a revelation from the battle of the strongest where Gojo Satoru awakened his RCT (reverse cursed technique) after using the Black Flash technique. This was due to him being in an awakened state.

The chapter then returned to the current fight where Sukuna had to activate his domain expansion, to keep his distance from Yuji. He couldn't use his RCT because of the damage he suffered from Yuji's barrage of Black Flash techniques, so he had no other options.

Yuji activated his Simple Domain to counter Sukuna's domain but was still slashed and lost one of his legs. Sukuna's domain wore off but he activated Fuga (his flame-cursed technique) immediately, making sure not to give the cursed sorcerers any chance to breathe.

Choso as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

During this, another flashback was revealed to the time when Itadori trained under his teachers and seniors. Hakari insisted that only those fighters who can use Simple Domain and RCT, be included in the fight against Sukuna. Choso was adamant that Itadori could learn RCT because his body was similar to him.

He asked all the sorcerers about how they replenished lost blood through their cursed energy, to which Shoko replied that she directly converted her cursed energy into blood. Choso complied and said that Itadori could do the same if he ate the remaining death paintings (which was also the source of his Blood Manipulation cursed technique).

But giving him the technique wouldn't be enough so Choso demanded one of the sorcerers teach Yuji the basics of RCT, who had mastered this technique. Kusakabe volunteered saying that his body was adept at special-grade techniques because he remained Sukuna's vessel for a while. He mentioned they would be using swap training, which confused Itadori.

Mei Mei (left) and Ui Ui (right) as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

This was when Ui Ui stepped in and revealed his cursed technique could swap the souls of two people. His cursed technique was revealed earlier in the battle against Sukuna, as it allowed him to teleport from one place to another, only to places that were marked by him. He saved a lot of sorcerers from getting killed by Sukuna through this technique.

He could apply the same concept to people by teleporting one person's soul into the body of another, thus making soul-swapping training possible. But unlike his simple teleportation, the limit to swapping souls was twice per person in a month. So, Itadori and Kusakabe used one of their turns, and the former learned RCT and Simple Domain.

The reason this cursed technique could make Ui Ui a clutch character of Jujutsu Kaisen is because it is convenient for learning something quickly. Currently, the waves of the battle shifted towards the sorcerers because Itadori had RCT in his arsenal to heal his injuries instantly. And this was possible through Mei Mei's little brother's overpowered cursed technique.

