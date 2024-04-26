Jujutsu kaisen reveals how Yuji learned the Reversed Cursed Technique 

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 258 is set to be released on April 29, 2024. Still, the spoilers of this chapter have already been released, and it reveals a lot about how Itadori became such a strong cursed sorcerer by training under skilled teachers and colleagues.

This was also one of the chapters that mostly consisted of flashbacks to the time of Itadori's training. During these flashbacks, it was revealed how Kusakabe took over Itadori's body due to Ui Ui's cursed technique, and he learned some cursed techniques for the protagonist.

One of these cursed techniques was the healing technique, the reverse-cursed technique. Choso suggested that Yuji could gain this technique by consuming the other Death Painting Wombs. Moreover, Kusakabe also taught Yuji this technique by swapping bodies with him through Ui Ui's cursed technique.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 258 and has the author's opinion.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Discovering the training process Itadori went through to learn the Reverse cursed technique

Itadori Yuji as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

According to the chapter's spoilers, the chapter starts with a revelation that Gojo could activate his RCT because he was awakened during the battle with Sukuna. The chapter then returns to the current fight and reveals Sukuna's miserable state as he was unable to use RCT due to Itadori's barrage of Black Flash techniques.

Due to this, Sukuna had no choice but to activate his domain expansion, Malevolent Shrine. The chapter returns to a flashback from Itadori's training, in which Choso is confident his brother, Itadori, can awaken RCT on his own. To make him understand how to activate this technique, he asked the Jujutsu High sorcerers how they recover blood through their cursed energy.

Gojo Satoru as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

RCT, or reverse-cursed technique, is a complex cursed technique that involves the sorcerer converting his cursed energy into positive energy for healing. Technically, Shoko Ieiri was the first to master this technique since her high school days. This technique was also the one that saved Gojo from dying after his fight against Toji Fushigoro.

Yuta and Hakari, being the absolute powerhouses, didn't have an answer to this question because they were natural at doing this. However, Shoko explained that she converted her cursed energy directly into blood to recover from this situation. Choso followed suit and said it was the same for him.

As there was no time to go through the training process, Choso recommended Yuji eat the other Death Womb Paintings and inherit this technique of producing blood through cursed energy. Choso also demanded someone who was an expert at using RCT to teach him the basics of RCT.

Kusakabe as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Kusakabe tagged in and used Ui Ui's cursed technique to swap the souls with Itadori. Yuji had two advantages to learning RCT in a short time: first, his special body composition, as claimed by Choso in the chapter, making his body more durable than a normal human's, and second, Yuji was used to special grade techniques because Sukuna used his body to fight for a good amount of time.

The chapter returned to the current fight where Sukuna had his domain expansion activated, and to counter it, Yuji used Simple Domain, which Kusakabe taught him alongside the basics of RCT. But Yuji's Simple Domain wasn't strong enough, and his left leg was amputated through the King of Curses' cursed technique. Sukuna's domain later wore off, and he activated Fuga using his flame-cursed technique.

Yuta telling Sukuna about how they got stronger (Image via Shueisha)

In Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 250, after Yuta had entered the battlefield against the King of Curses, he partnered with Yuji in overpowering the King of Curses. Surprised by their growth, he asked them what they had done in the past few days.

Yuji wanted to say something about hard work, but Yuta interrupted and said that they cheated. Itadori learning RCT by swapping souls with Kusakabe and ingesting Death Painting Wombs was what Yuta referred to as 'cheating,' as this was the closest way for him to learn quickly.

