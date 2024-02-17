Jujutsu Kaisen: What is Choso's Cursed Technique? His Blood Manipulation explained

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 introduced some of the most overpowered characters during its run. These characters proved their strength in the series by overwhelming some strong characters, which made them fan favorites.

Dagon, an unregistered special-grade cursed spirit, made his impact by overpowering three jujutsu sorcerers. Meanwhile, Toji Fushigoro, the man who is granted Heavenly Restriction, overpowered the strongest sorcerer, Gojo Satoru, and almost killed him.

However, there is a character who changed sides at the climax of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 and will become a big part of the protagonist's side in the future. This character is Choso, the Death Painting, who is introduced as Itadori Yuji's arch-enemy, but as the season reaches its climax, it is revealed that he is Yuji's big brother.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Discovering Blood Manipulation, the cursed technique of Choso

Choso's Blood Manipulation is a technique he inherits from Noritoshi Kamo (Kenjaku) in Jujutsu Kaisen. This technique allows Choso to voluntarily control the blood flow of his body and use his blood in battle against his opponents by manipulating it however he wants.

Choso masters this cursed technique by using it for almost 150 years, which results in him developing new variants of this technique, like Supernova. Supernova involves compressing blood pellets with 'Convergence' and firing them towards the opponent with the option of detonating these pellets, just like explosives.

Choso as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Choso is one of the nine Cursed Womb: Death Paintings that were created by Kenjaku (Noritoshi Kamo). Kechi and Eso, alongside Choso, are the special-grade death paintings.

Itadori and Mobara killed Echizu and Eso during Jujutsu Kaisen season 1, which made Itadori the prime target for Choso to eliminate.

Being a Death Painting, Choso has a direct connection with his brothers (fellow Death Paintings) through Blood Connection. His blood is also poisonous, considering he is half-human and half-cursed spirit, and his cursed energy directly converts to blood, which is his cursed technique.

Choso ready to fire Convergence (Image via MAPPA)

Blood Manipulation is Choso's main cursed technique. This technique allows Choso to voluntarily take blood out of his body and compress it to attack his opponents. The most common way he has used this technique is as 'Convergence,' where he compresses blood between his closed hands and directs it towards his opponent. He can fire this technique at will.

Convergence can be used in two ways by Choso. The first is Piercing Blood, which is exactly what it sounds like, and involves creating a thin streak of his compressed blood and firing it. The second is Supernova, a technique Choso developed after mastering Blood Manipulation for 150 years in Jujutsu Kaisen.

Supernova involves Choso creating small blood orbs, compressed using Convergence, and firing them towards his opponent. Choso can also explode these pellets.

Other than these techniques, Choso can use Blood Manipulation as Blood Edge (making his blood the shape of a dagger), Flowing Red Scale (increasing his blood circulation to fortify his body), and Blood Meteorite (creating clots in a specific part of his body to harden it, despite having the risk of stopping his blood circulation).

Choso's cursed technique is oddly reminiscent of Ganta from Deadman Wonderland, as he also uses his blood to fight. Although his technique is not as refined as Choso's, he can regulate his body's blood flow at will without any risk of blood loss.

There hasn't been any official confirmation regarding this, but there could be a reference to Deadman Wonderland in Jujutsu Kaisen in the form of Choso. Given that there are a lot of shounen manga references in Jujutsu Kaisen, this could be a possibility.