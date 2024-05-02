How did Miwa save Maki from Sukuna's Domain in Jujutsu Kaisen? Explained

Following the latest release for author and illustrator Gege Akutami’s original Jujutsu Kaisen manga series, fans are incredibly anxious over where the fight against Sukuna seems to be heading.

After an impressive string of attacks on Ryomen Sukuna from Yuji Itadori, fans saw the King of Curses pull out high-level sorcery to swing the battle back in his favor.

Unfortunately, with Jujutsu Kaisen on break this week by nature of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump manga publication magazine being on break, fans are still waiting to see how the story progresses. The publication break week also means it’s unlikely that any spoilers for the issue are released prior to the actual release week of the upcoming chapter 259.

In the meantime, fans are scrutinizing the previous issue, looking for any teases of what’s to come or chinks in Sukuna’s armor and current plan. In the process, many Jujutsu Kaisen fans are noticing a subtle detail in chapter 258 which they missed on their first read, highlighting how Maki Zen’in was able to survive Sukuna’s latest attack.

Miwa “the Useless” proves her worth yet again by shielding Maki in Jujutsu Kaisen’s latest official release

While it wasn’t as visible in the unofficial raw scans, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 258’s official release made it quite clear that none other than Miwa “the Useless” was instrumental in saving Maki’s life.

While Sukuna unleashed his Malevolent Shrine Domain Expansion on Maki, Yuji, and the others, Miwa ran to Maki to shield her given her status as the only one without Cursed Energy on the battlefield.

In other words, Maki was incapable of performing any Anti-Barrier Techniques which would limit or outright nullify the damage she otherwise would’ve taken. This is precisely why Miwa ran to Maki’s side, since as a student of Atsuya Kusakabe’s New Shadow Style, she’s able to use a Simple Domain. This is the same kind of Simple Domain Yuji was shown as using, which was effective at blocking Sukuna’s slashes for a while.

The Simple Domain is an Anti-Domain Technique which erects a small Domain complete with a barrier technique around the user. This protects them from the effects of a Domain Expansion, specifically the “sure-hit” aspect most Domains have weaved into them.

There are several variations of Simple Domain in the series, but essentially all of them serve as means of defending oneself and/or reflexively countering any close-quarters attacks made.

Likewise, what little damage Yuji did take from Sukuna’s slashes in chapter 258 was devastating enough to tear his left leg clean off at the ankle.

While Yuji regenerated his leg with Reverse Cursed Technique immediately after, Maki would be unable to do the same since she lacks any Cursed Energy. Although Shoko Ieiri could’ve healed Maki, this would’ve required Ui Ui to actually take her from the battlefield, which would be difficult considering the full context.

Thus, Miwa both saved Maki from being injured whatsoever (as far as fans currently know) by Sukuna’s Domain Expansion, and also minimized the risk to Ui Ui as a result.

While the latter point seems irrelevant. Ui Ui and Shoko are key players in the fight against Sukuna even if they won’t actually be doing any of the fighting against him. Thus, despite her “Useless” moniker, Miwa’s contributions in chapter 258 cannot be overstated.

