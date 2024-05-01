Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 259: Major spoilers to expect

With Ryomen Sukuna having finally pulled out his “Fuga” flames ability heading into Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 259, fans are understandably incredibly anxious for whatever’s next in the ongoing fight.

Likewise, readers are desperately searching for any and all spoilers they can find on the next installment in author and illustrator Gege Akutami’s original manga series.

Unfortunately, it’s unclear when spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 259 will be made available given the current Weekly Shonen Jump publication break. While possible for spoilers to release sometime this week, it’s more likely that they will become available during the actual release week.

Moreover, recent anti-manga piracy efforts in Japan have put the series’ spoiler process at risk of going defunct at any given time, including in the buildup to chapter 259’s release.

Nevertheless, there are some aspects of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 259’s events which fans can likely count on being present in the issue even without the help of spoilers.

Unfortunately, the issue is more likely than not to see Sukuna begin dominating Yuji and co, possibly even taking one of their lives in the process of this massive comeback.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 259 likely to see Sukuna all but kill Takuma Ino in the Fuga-centric comeback

Following Sukuna unveiling his Fuga technique in the previous issue, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 259 will likely see him begin unleashing its fury on Yuji Itadori and co.

Likewise, Yuji should be first since he definitively poses the biggest threat to Sukuna right now. While he should put up a brief fight, it’s likely that the Fuga flames will overwhelm him to the point of immobility and needing to spend a significant amount of time healing via Reverse Cursed Technique.

At this point, Sukuna will likely move onto the other combatants on the battlefield, these being Maki Zen’in, Choso, and Takuma Ino. Maki will likely be Sukuna’s next target since her Split Soul Katana poses a similar threat to Sukuna as Yuji does.

Sukuna isn’t likely to be as brutal with her as he is with Yuji considering the prior respect he has shown her, but he will nevertheless aim to temporarily put her out of action.

That leaves Choso and Takuma Ino, with the former likely to be Sukuna’s next target in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 259. This would leave just Ino, who unfortunately is the most likely candidate to be put in a near-death scenario given his role and status in the series.

Nevertheless, it’s unlikely that he dies here, with Ui Ui likely to save him as Yuji returns to the fight and creates an opening.

Likewise, with Ui Ui coming to take Ino out of the fight, it’s likely that Yuta Okkotsu returns given the time Shoko Ieiri has had to heal him with Reverse Cursed Technique up to this point.

While he’s unlikely to be able to use his Domain Expansion as he once did, he and Yuji should still pose a major threat to Sukuna, with the eventual return of Maki and Choso further compounding this.

However, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 259 is likely to see Sukuna take a pause before further engaging with Yuji and Yuta. This will likely have something to do with Megumi Fushiguro’s Ten Shadows Technique, which Sukuna has yet to utilize since defeating Satoru Gojo.

The issue should end teasing another major move from Sukuna, which could even possibly be the return of Mahoraga.

