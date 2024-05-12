Jujutsu Kaisen: Uraume's Gojo parallel in chapter 259 may have spelled doom for Sukuna

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 259 is set to be released on May 13, 2024, but the spoilers of this chapter featured the return and departure of Itadori's "brothers." Moreover, the chapter could have also indicated the demise of the King of Curses through his subordinate's dialogue, which most fans had ignored.

When the sorcerers were nearing a win against the Disgraced One, the latter pulled out his domain expansion and showed the protagonist that beating him would not be a walk in the park. But the latest chapter's spoilers could have indicated the demise of Sukuna in a very particular way.

After the King of Curses activated his flames, a panel was showcased where Uraume declared the win of his subordinate to Hakari. But the panel of Uraume was oddly reminiscent of Gojo Satoru when he declared his win against the King of Curses before the battle of the strongest and died later on.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga series and has the author's opinion.

Uraume jinxed the King of Curses in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 259

Sukuna's Divine Flame as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

According to the spoilers, the chapter commenced with a flashback from the time Itadori was being taught how to use Blood Manipulation by Kamo and Choso. Choso wanted to immediately progress to the advanced techniques but Kamo stopped him and told Itadori that he only needed Blood Manipulation to heal his wounds.

Back to the fight, Sukuna had already deactivated his domain expansion and activated his Divine Flames. He directed his flames toward the protagonist who was standing guardless but was shielded by a blood cage. This blood belonged to Choso, who sacrificed himself for his brother. They had a little chit-chat and bid farewell to each other.

Sukuna then walked toward the protagonist who was standing confused about what to do next and showed signs of stopping. But Todou appeared out of nowhere and the tag-team was reunited again since the Shibuya arc. Moreover, Todou was sure that he could still use Boggie Woggie. With the battle now in its last stage, will the ultimate tag team overpower the weakened Sukuna?

Urame declaring their victory (Image via Shueisha)

After Sukuna activated his flames, the chapter shifted to the fight between Uraume and Hakari for a single panel in which Urame declared the win of his side as Hakari showed a lukewarm reaction to this claim.

Read Also: Jujutsu Kaisen fans curse Gege Akutami for killing yet another fan-favorite character

Oddly, the panel where Uraume declared the win had a similar art style to a very infamous panel of Jujutsu Kaisen. In chapter 221, after Gojo Satoru was released from the Prism Realm, Sukuna declared battle against the strongest sorcerer and claimed his victory.

Gojo declaring his victory (left) and Gojo dying (right) (Image via Shueisha)

Gojo Satoru, in all his glory, denied Sukuna's confidence and said he would win. Unfortunately, in chapter 236, Gojo Satoru was sliced in half by the King of Curses, thus marking his loss.

Uraume's panel was drawn in a similar art style, which could indicate that Sukuna's loss is possible in the future, just like it was for Gojo. With the ultimate tag team now in play, Sukuna's demise could be near.

Related Links