Does Choso die in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 259? Explored

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 259 is officially set to be released on Monday, May 13, 2024. However, the manga chapter's alleged spoilers dropped online days before its official release. Since then, fans have been talking endlessly about Choso. Does this mean that Choso died in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 259?

The manga's previous chapter explained how Yuji used Ui Ui's cursed technique to swap bodies with Kusakabe to learn Simple Domain. Additionally, the manga chapter saw Ryomen Sukuna activating his domain. While the Jujutsu sorcerers survived the domain's effects, Ryomen Sukuna immediately activated his Divine Flames technique.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Does Choso die protecting Yuji in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 259?

Choso, as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 (Image via MAPPA)

As per the alleged spoilers from Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 259, Choso dies while protecting his brother Yuji Itadori from Ryomen Sukuna's Divine Flames.

Right after Sukuna activated his Divine Flames technique, the flames were launched toward Yuji. However, before they could hit Yuji, Choso sacrificed himself by making a barrier of blood around him to protect Yuji inside it.

Yuji, as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen anime (Image via MAPPA)

Just as the flames hit Choso, he began dying slowly. This scene left Yuji devastated as he could not believe that his brother was dying right in front of his eyes. To make matters worse, as Choso was dying, he apologized to Yuji for being useless during their one-month training session. However, Yuji could not care for that as he was crushed by his brother's death.

The alleged Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 259 spoilers then switched to the imaginary soul world where Yuji and Choso could be seen speaking to each other. Choso complimented Yuji for learning the Reverse Cursed Technique in a month. However, Yuji could not accept the compliment as he was certain that his body had become habitual to the technique after Sukuna took over it in the past.

Choso's imaginary soul world as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Nevertheless, Choso wanted to compliment Yuji as he stated that little brothers were meant to surpass their older brothers. However, Yuji Itadori did not care about these things. Instead, he chose to scold Choso for leaving him.

Just then, Choso remembered that he needed to apologize to Yuji. But this time, he did so because he was leaving him alone again. However, Yuji could not accept Choso's apology as Choso had always been there for him during his toughest times. That was more than enough for Yuji.

Expand Tweet

Right after, the alleged Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 259 spoilers saw Eso and Kechizu asking their elder brother Choso to walk with them. As Choso joined them, he reminded his brothers that the 150 years they spent in the soul world were only a few days for Yuji in the real world.

The manga then switched back to reality as Choso departed after saying his final words:

“Thank you Yuji, for becoming my brother”

With that, Yuji bid farewell to Choso and finally addressed him as his big brother.

“Thank you, Aniki....(Big Brother)”

So, yes, Choso did die in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 259. Unfortunately, fans will have to wait until Monday, May 13, 2024, to read the chapter and experience the character's death firsthand through the official English translations.

