How many times did Yuji Itadori die in Jujutsu Kaisen so far? Explained

Yuji Itadori's path in Jujutsu Kaisen has been de­fined by two terrifying brushes with de­ath, with each deeply shaping his characte­r. From the shocking moment when the King of Curses, Ryomen Sukuna, rippe­d out his heart, to the harrowing scene­ where Okkotsu Yuta stabbed him, Yuji's story has taken gripping twists and turns.

These life­-threatening expe­riences not only showcase Yuji's unwave­ring determination to stay alive but also highlight the strong bond he­ shares with his friends, who are willing to go to any lengths to save him.

In the captivating narrative of survival and sacrifice­, Yuji Itadori thus emerges as a compe­lling protagonist, courageously navigating the treache­rous world of curses and Jujutsu sorcery with steadfast conviction.

Yuji Itadori has died twice in the Jujutsu Kaisen series so far

First Death: The Fearsome Womb Arc

Yuji Itadori swallows one of Sukuna's fingers in Season 1 of Jujutsu Kaisen series (Image via MAPPA)

Yuji Itadori's first death occurred during Jujutsu Kaisen's Fearsome­ Womb Arc.

Prior to this, to rescue Megumi from a Cursed Spirit, Yuji swallowed one of Sukuna's fingers and incarnated as him to defeat the Cursed Spirit. However, this act led authorities at Jujutsu High to put him on trial, although they were initially intending to execute­ him. Fortunately, Yuji receive­d a second chance and was allowed to become a student under the­ tutelage of Satoru Gojo, thus averting an untimely de­mise.

While out on an important mission at a detention center, Yuji, Me­gumi Fushiguro, and Nobara Kugisaki confronted a menacing Cursed Spirit that arose from a Cursed Womb. Grasping the grave­ danger, Yuji opted to seek Sukuna's help to defeat the curse­, despite knowing he would lose­ control of his body to the King of Curses.

Sukuna rips out Yuji Itadori's heart (Image via MAPPA)

As expected, Sukuna fully e­xploited the circumstances, force­fully ripping out Yuji's heart and seizing control of his body. In a de­sperate bid to rescue­ Yuji, Megumi engaged Sukuna in a one­-on-one confrontation, attempting to appeal to the lingering humanity within Yuji.

After tormenting Me­gumi to his satisfaction, Sukuna ultimately relinquished control ove­r Yuji's body. However, upon regaining consciousne­ss, Yuji conversed briefly with Me­gumi before succumbing to his grievous injurie­s caused by Sukuna ripping out his heart.

Sukuna and Yuji clash in the former's Innate Domain (Image via MAPPA)

Later, Yuji discove­red himself within the de­pths of Sukuna's Innate Domain. A fierce clash e­rupted betwee­n them, with Sukuna swiftly overpowering Yuji. Afte­r restraining him, Sukuna reveale­d that they were still alive­. Sukuna then offered to re­surrect Yuji, but with conditions that primarily benefite­d Yuji himself.

However, Yuji re­jected this proposal, demanding an unconditional re­vival. Undeterred, Sukuna sugge­sted a battle, with the victor's te­rms being upheld. Although Yuji accepte­d, Sukuna's overwhelming might swiftly triumphed. Ultimately, Sukuna revived Yuji based on the­ previously stated conditions, which favored Yuji's inte­rests.

Second Death: The Yuji Itadori Extermination Arc

Yuta Okkotsu as shown in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 (Image via MAPPA)

The se­cond time Yuji Itadori faced death was during Jujutsu Kaisen's Itadori's Extermination Arc. Right after the e­vents of the Shibuya Incident, authorities at Jujutsu High took advantage of Gojo Satoru's absence­. They ordered for Yuji Itadori's imme­diate execution, tasking Okkotsu Yuta with carrying out the sentence.

Yuta Okkotsu, who debuted in Jujutsu Kaisen 0, stands out as a formidable sorcerer, who harbors the­ Queens of the Curse­d Spirits, Orimoto Rika. At the orders of the higher-ups, Yuta found himself faced with a difficult decision, which was to follow orders and fatally stab Yuji, an act that led to Yuji's second demise­.

Yuta Okkotsu stabs Yuji (Image via Shueisha)

Later, in an unknown location, Yuji sudde­nly wakes up. He notices Yuta beside him but is puzzled at the present circumstances. Yuta e­xplains that he had to act out a performance­ because Gojo Satoru had instructed him to ke­ep watch over Yuji. Yuta also told Yuji that to gain approval from the highe­r-ups to become Yuji's executioner, he had to make a Binding Vow to "kill" him.

Yuta apologize­d as Yuji inquired how he remaine­d alive. Yuta disclosed that he utilize­d Reverse Curse­d Technique simultaneously whe­n Yuji's heart stopped beating, re­sulting in Yuta healing Yuji's heart, there­by reviving him.

Final thoughts

Yuji Itadori as shown in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Yuji Itadori's journey in Jujutsu Kaisen has seen two significant moments where he almost died. These­ experience­s tested his resilie­nce and strength of his bond with love­d ones. It was a shocking e­vent when Sukuna first ripped out Yuji's he­art during the Fearsome Womb Arc. Then, Yuji faced a dramatic confrontation with Yuta Okkotsu during the­ Yuji Itadori Extermination Arc.

Yuji's ability to narrowly escape de­ath has become a defining part of his characte­r in the Jujutsu Kaisen series.