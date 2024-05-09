How many times did Yuji Itadori die in Jujutsu Kaisen so far? Explained

Yuji Itadori's path in Jujutsu Kaisen has been defined by two terrifying brushes with death, with each deeply shaping his character. From the shocking moment when the King of Curses, Ryomen Sukuna, ripped out his heart, to the harrowing scene where Okkotsu Yuta stabbed him, Yuji's story has taken gripping twists and turns.
These life-threatening experiences not only showcase Yuji's unwavering determination to stay alive but also highlight the strong bond he shares with his friends, who are willing to go to any lengths to save him.
In the captivating narrative of survival and sacrifice, Yuji Itadori thus emerges as a compelling protagonist, courageously navigating the treacherous world of curses and Jujutsu sorcery with steadfast conviction.
Yuji Itadori has died twice in the Jujutsu Kaisen series so far
First Death: The Fearsome Womb Arc
Yuji Itadori's first death occurred during Jujutsu Kaisen's Fearsome Womb Arc.
Prior to this, to rescue Megumi from a Cursed Spirit, Yuji swallowed one of Sukuna's fingers and incarnated as him to defeat the Cursed Spirit. However, this act led authorities at Jujutsu High to put him on trial, although they were initially intending to execute him. Fortunately, Yuji received a second chance and was allowed to become a student under the tutelage of Satoru Gojo, thus averting an untimely demise.
While out on an important mission at a detention center, Yuji, Megumi Fushiguro, and Nobara Kugisaki confronted a menacing Cursed Spirit that arose from a Cursed Womb. Grasping the grave danger, Yuji opted to seek Sukuna's help to defeat the curse, despite knowing he would lose control of his body to the King of Curses.
As expected, Sukuna fully exploited the circumstances, forcefully ripping out Yuji's heart and seizing control of his body. In a desperate bid to rescue Yuji, Megumi engaged Sukuna in a one-on-one confrontation, attempting to appeal to the lingering humanity within Yuji.
After tormenting Megumi to his satisfaction, Sukuna ultimately relinquished control over Yuji's body. However, upon regaining consciousness, Yuji conversed briefly with Megumi before succumbing to his grievous injuries caused by Sukuna ripping out his heart.
Later, Yuji discovered himself within the depths of Sukuna's Innate Domain. A fierce clash erupted between them, with Sukuna swiftly overpowering Yuji. After restraining him, Sukuna revealed that they were still alive. Sukuna then offered to resurrect Yuji, but with conditions that primarily benefited Yuji himself.
However, Yuji rejected this proposal, demanding an unconditional revival. Undeterred, Sukuna suggested a battle, with the victor's terms being upheld. Although Yuji accepted, Sukuna's overwhelming might swiftly triumphed. Ultimately, Sukuna revived Yuji based on the previously stated conditions, which favored Yuji's interests.
Second Death: The Yuji Itadori Extermination Arc
The second time Yuji Itadori faced death was during Jujutsu Kaisen's Itadori's Extermination Arc. Right after the events of the Shibuya Incident, authorities at Jujutsu High took advantage of Gojo Satoru's absence. They ordered for Yuji Itadori's immediate execution, tasking Okkotsu Yuta with carrying out the sentence.
Yuta Okkotsu, who debuted in Jujutsu Kaisen 0, stands out as a formidable sorcerer, who harbors the Queens of the Cursed Spirits, Orimoto Rika. At the orders of the higher-ups, Yuta found himself faced with a difficult decision, which was to follow orders and fatally stab Yuji, an act that led to Yuji's second demise.
Later, in an unknown location, Yuji suddenly wakes up. He notices Yuta beside him but is puzzled at the present circumstances. Yuta explains that he had to act out a performance because Gojo Satoru had instructed him to keep watch over Yuji. Yuta also told Yuji that to gain approval from the higher-ups to become Yuji's executioner, he had to make a Binding Vow to "kill" him.
Yuta apologized as Yuji inquired how he remained alive. Yuta disclosed that he utilized Reverse Cursed Technique simultaneously when Yuji's heart stopped beating, resulting in Yuta healing Yuji's heart, thereby reviving him.
Final thoughts
Yuji Itadori's journey in Jujutsu Kaisen has seen two significant moments where he almost died. These experiences tested his resilience and strength of his bond with loved ones. It was a shocking event when Sukuna first ripped out Yuji's heart during the Fearsome Womb Arc. Then, Yuji faced a dramatic confrontation with Yuta Okkotsu during the Yuji Itadori Extermination Arc.
Yuji's ability to narrowly escape death has become a defining part of his character in the Jujutsu Kaisen series.