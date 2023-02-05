Jujutsu Kaisen: Sukuna's Binding Vow was designed to torment Yuji

After the release of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 212 spoilers earlier in the week, fans began eagerly discussing the apparent use of Sukuna’s Binding Vow with Yuji Itadori, his host. While the vow has been in place for nearly the entirety of the manga’s run thus far, this is the first time fans are seeing Sukuna capitalize on it.

It seems fans will finally learn to what end Sukuna made this Binding Vow with Yuji in the very near future of Jujutsu Kaisen. However, it’s important to take a look at how Sukuna created this situation for himself. It’s also worth looking at how Sukuna designed the Binding Vow with the eventual tormenting of Yuji Itadori in mind.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down what their Binding Vow is, as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen, and how it was designed to torment Yuji.

Jujutsu Kaisen’s use of Yuji and Sukuna’s Binding Vow speaks to the creative writing skills of author and illustrator Gege Akutami

At the onset of the Jujutsu Kaisen series, Yuji Itadori and Megumi Fushiguro are sent on a mission to fight a Special Grade Cursed Spirit. Despite being severely outmatched, the two eventually complete their mission. However, Yuji dies as a result, creating a meeting between Yuji and Sukuna in the former’s mental space.

Sukuna proposes a Binding Vow to Yuji in which he’s healed in exchange for allowing Sukuna to take control of their shared body for one minute whenever he says a keyword.

Sukuna also promises not to kill anyone during that time period on the condition that Yuji forgets about the Binding Vow he made with him. Eventually, Yuji agrees, and the Binding Vow is set, with the keyword being "Extension."

While the vow has gone unused for a majority of the series’ run, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 212 spoilers see it being used for the first time to startling effect. Following the confirmation that Tsumiki is possessed by an ancient sorcerer, Sukuna uses the vow to take control of his and Yuji’s body, knocking out Hana Kurusu and her Cursed Spirit Angel.

☆ @Justin_rtw Sukuna taking over Megumis body has been perfectly planned out since the beginning, the prefect use of the binding vow. I can’t wait to see the implications to Megumi, yuji and potentially gojo. CG is looking special #JJKSpoilers Perfect chapterSukuna taking over Megumis body has been perfectly planned out since the beginning, the prefect use of the binding vow. I can’t wait to see the implications to Megumi, yuji and potentially gojo. CG is looking special #JJK212 Perfect chapter😭Sukuna taking over Megumis body has been perfectly planned out since the beginning, the prefect use of the binding vow. I can’t wait to see the implications to Megumi, yuji and potentially gojo. CG is looking special #JJK212 #JJKSpoilers https://t.co/DQP2f9nqUR

Sukuna then tells Megumi that his actions from here on out are a gamble, imbuing one of Yuji’s fingers with Cursed Energy before ripping it off. He then laughs about how stupid Yuji is.

Sukuna calls Yuji stupid because he never specified that he couldn’t harm his own body during the one minute of control, concerned with the safety of others in their negotiations.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 212 spoilers then see Sukuna tackle Megumi to the ground. This interrupts Megumi's summoning of the Mahoraga Shikigami, which can fight Sukuna evenly.

Sukuna then forces Megumi to eat the Cursed Energy-imbued finger, which he just ripped off, allowing him to possess and take over Megumi’s body.

How the vow is designed to torment Yuji

َ @lTADORIYUUJl Right… the binding vow was only about Sukuna not hurting / killing anyone else, but Yūji was not ‘anyone else’, that’s why Sukuna does not break the binding vow if he kills Yūji. Right… the binding vow was only about Sukuna not hurting / killing anyone else, but Yūji was not ‘anyone else’, that’s why Sukuna does not break the binding vow if he kills Yūji.

Yuji awakens to see that Sukuna has taken over the body of his best friend, whom he thanked for giving him a purpose in life just moments prior. Now, Yuji is being forced to view this same friend as an enemy. This is thanks to Sukuna successfully transferring all of his Cursed Energy, which Yuji consumed, into Megumi’s body.

While this alone is enough to torment Yuji, the ways in which Sukuna designed their Binding Vow to torment him actually run much, much deeper. Throughout the entirety of Jujutsu Kaisen, Yuji’s main motivation has been to help the people around him so that he doesn’t die alone. This was at the behest of his grandfather, who died alone save for Yuji standing by his hospital bed.

While Yuji initially looked at the Binding Vow as a way to revive himself and continue helping people by working toward Sukuna’s death, this isn’t the case. Instead, Yuji learns that his Binding Vow was all a trick by Sukuna to take over Megumi. This will almost certainly lead to the deaths and injuries of others, further tormenting Yuji over his ignorance and lack of foresight.

