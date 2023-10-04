Jujutsu Kaisen cafe's Prison Realm tiramisu looks like a dream & nightmare at the same time

As a means of celebrating the second season of the smash-hit anime series, a chain of Jujutsu Kaisen cafes opened in several regions of Japan in July 2023. While their opening understandably went somewhat unnoticed by international fans of the series, the cafes are recently making waves due to a specific dessert they’re offering.

According to lead series leaker and Twitter user @JJK_Mya (Myamura), the Jujutsu Kaisen cafes have begun offering a themed tiramisu dessert based on recent events in the anime. Per the latest reports from Myamura, the dish is designed after the Prison Realm’s appearance once Satoru Gojo is sealed into it.

With this only happening in the anime series in the latest released episode, it’s clear that the Jujutsu Kaisen cafes are going above and beyond with their representations of the series. While it’s unclear exactly how long the cafes will be open, this latest themed snack has given fans a strong appetite to see what they make based on the anime’s coming reveals.

Jujutsu Kaisen cafe captures the hearts of series fans all over the world with latest edible artwork

The aforementioned Jujutsu Kaisen cafes opened in July 2023 in several regions of Japan. One apiece is located in Osaka and Nagoya, while two are located within the larger Tokyo area, one in Harajuku and the other in Shinjuku. Unfortunately, these four venues are the only ones worldwide and in Japan, and they will only be open for a limited time.

The cafes have been said to adopt the theme of the story arcs within the anime’s second season. More specifically, the cafe cites the “Hidden Talent” and “Premature Death” translations of the arc’s original names as the guiding principles.

They set out to create a stylish and sophisticated atmosphere with illustrations drawn exclusively for the cafe, as well as a cool color contrast similar to what’s seen in the anime series itself.

The Jujutsu Kaisen cafe menus unsurprisingly feature food and desserts inspired by the most memorable scenes and characters from the first and second seasons of the anime. Obviously, with how memorable the fact that Gojo was able to be sealed is, the latest creation of the post-Gojo Prison Realm was a no-brainer to create.

However, the cafes that will be offering the Prison Realm tiramisu will be opening on Thursday, October 19, and Thursday, October 26, 2023, in Shibuya and Sakae.

The cafe also offers summery cold drinks, which they claim are inspired by “the character’s image colors,” suggesting that each is modeled after a specific character and color pairing. The cafes also offer a wide range of merchandise and gifts for visitors, including but not limited to illustrations from both MAPPA Studios and those specifically designed for the cafe.

Some of the specific items offered by the Jujutsu Kaisen cafe include a Suguru Geto Cursed Spirit Ball Curry and a Shoko Ieiri Prawn Avocado Bagel Sandwich. Other characters who have food or drink modeled after them include Toji Fushiguro, Kento Nanami and Yu Haibara, Riko Amanai and Misato Kuroi, and Satoru Gojo.

Fans who both knew of the cafe prior to the Prison Realm dessert tweet and those new to it alike are praising the idea and execution. While saddened to hear that the only locations are in Japan, fans are nevertheless happy to see the series celebrated in such a unique way.

