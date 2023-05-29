How to get Shinjuku Influencer bundle and other rewards from new Free Fire Moco Store (MAX version)

The Shinjuku Influencer bundle is the newest cosmetic set available in Free Fire MAX. It is up for grabs as a Grand Prize in one of the fan-favorite Luck Royales, Moco Store. Players basically have to pick their desired rewards and then spend diamonds in order to make spins and subsequently receive random prizes from the pool.

Garena has recently added multiple new Luck Royales and the game features two Faded Wheels and two Moco Stores. Many users have gone out of the way to spend a vast chunk of their diamonds on these avenues to get exclusive rewards, and the same hype is associated with the newly launched Luck Royale as well.

Procedure to get Shinjuku Influencer bundle in Free Fire MAX

The newly launched Moco Store kicked off on May 29, 2023, and players have time until June 6, 2023, to seize the opportunity to get the Shinjuku Influencer bundle, among other rewards.

They have control over the prize pool as they will have the option to pick one Grand Prize and one Bonus Prize. The items available in each section are as follows:

Grand Prizes

Grand Prizes have six separate options (Image via Garena)

Shinjuku Influencer Bundle

Investigator Troop Bundle

AWM – Wavebreaker Kaze

SKS – Duchess Swallowtail

Katana – Wolf Spirit

Katana – Hypercore Blues

Bonus Prizes

The Bonus Prizes include surfboards, pet skins, and more (Image via Garena)

Starry Night

Sauce Swagger Skyboard

Rave Skater

Rage Skater

Pet Skin: Sakura Ottero

Pet Skin: Hiphop Panda

After picking up the items, users can spend diamonds to receive rewards from the following prize pool in Free Fire MAX Moco Store:

2x Cube Fragments

1x Weapon Royale Voucher

2x Merciless Necromancer Weapon Loot Crate

1x Gold Royale Voucher

Two other previously picked items

Here is a detailed step-by-step procedure to follow to get the exclusive bundles and other rewards from the recently launched Free Fire MAX Moco Store:

Step 1: First, access the Luck Royale option from the main menu, and a long list of ongoing events will appear on the screen.

Step 2: You can select one preferred item from Grand Prizes and Bonus Prizes once the event interface loads.

Confirm the selection to make spins in Moco Store (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Press the Confirm button to complete the selection procedure. It is important to note that once the items are selected, there is no option to revert back. Hence, you must make your choice with the utmost care.

Step 4: You can make spins from a separate prize pool to receive the rewards after selection.

Price of spins as per the event rules (Image via Garena)

Like the Free Fire MAX Faded Wheel, the price of every subsequent spin will gradually rise. As per event’s rules, the price of drawing the rewards is as follows:

1st spin – 9 diamonds

2nd spin – 19 diamonds

3rd spin – 49 diamonds

4th spin – 99 diamonds

5th spin – 199 diamonds

6th spin – 499 diamonds

Moreover, users are guaranteed to win all the items in six spins, eventually bringing the cost of acquiring the bundle and other items to 874 diamonds. Individuals cannot go wrong with this bargain, given that such outfits cost a few thousand diamonds alone in Free Fire MAX.

