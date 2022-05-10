5 tips to spend Free Fire diamonds wisely in May 2022

Gold and diamonds are Free Fire's in-game currency as they allow players to buy almost all of the collectibles, except for some themed event items. One can acquire gold by playing games, logging in daily for rewards, and completing different missions, while diamonds cost real money.

The value of diamonds being equivalent to real money allows users to claim premium items in Garena Free Fire. Thus, one must be careful while spending diamonds in the game and should not make any unnecessary purchases with the in-game currency as there is no refund policy.

Garena Free Fire: Tips to wisely spend diamonds in the game (May 2022)

1) Keep an eye on daily offers

New rewards are available at a discount in Daily Special (Image via Garena)

Daily offers are featured in the in-game store, providing various popular collectibles at highly discounted prices. The featured items can be weapon crates, emotes, skins, outfits, etc. Thus, it makes sense to grab items through daily offers to save extra diamonds.

Apart from the daily offers, the game brings special offers from time to time that grant rewards from a specific section at snipped prices. Hence, players can keep an eye on such time-limited special offers alongside the daily ones.

2) Avoid lucky royale

Rewards in the lucky royale section are overpriced most of the time (Image via Garena)

If purchasing items via daily offers saves extras diamonds, lucky royale overcharges players for certain rewards most of the time. It is not wise to participate in diamond or weapon royales if players don't have sufficient weapons, as one can lose hundreds of diamonds by spinning the wheel without getting the desired reward.

3) Purchase Elite Pass

Elite Pass offers a series of rewards (Image via Garena)

Elite Pass is a monthly scheme in Garen Free Fire, allowing users to grab rewards by completing specific missions. Once players have unlocked the Elite Pass, they can grab loadout items, vouchers, cards, outfits, skins, and many other rewards, while maxing out the levels throughout the month.

4) Don't buy any loadout items or accessories

There is no need to buy loadout items by spending diamonds (Image via Garena)

Several accessories, loadout items, and power-ups are available in the store for a specific price of diamonds. However, one should avoid purchasing such utilities in the game as they are either available as free rewards in specific missions and events or can be bought with gold.

5) Spend on character abilities or pet skills

Character abilities are essential in the game (Image via Garena)

The final tip for wisely spending diamonds is to purchase character abilities or pet skills in Garena Free Fire. These abilities help players enhance their skill-set and rank up in the game. Consequently, one can unlock various additional rewards with character abilities and pet skills while upscaling their chances of reaching the highest ranks.

Disclaimer: This list is not in a particular order and reflects the writer's opinion. Since Garena Free Fire has been banned in India, gamers can consider these tips in the case of the MAX variant.

