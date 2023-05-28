Next Free Fire MAX Moco Store (May 2023): Rewards, servers, and more

Moco Store is one of the Luck Royales available in Free Fire MAX, and the ongoing iteration offers the exclusive Tea Time emote, among other rewards. In a recent development, a data miner named VIPClown has leaked the upcoming Moco Store on Instagram.

As per the leaks, the upcoming iteration will bring two costume bundles, in the form of Shinjuku Influencer and Investigator Troop, to the battle royale. These will likely be included in the Grand Prize section, and users will further have the option to select a Bonus Prize.

Next Free Fire MAX Moco Store will likely offer Shinjuku Influencer and Investigator Troop

VIPClown unveiled the next Free Fire MAX Moco Store on Instagram. According to the post, the event will commence on May 29 and remain active until June 4. Players on India, Bangladesh, and Singapore servers will be able to enjoy it.

Just like the previous editions, the upcoming Moco Store will have two prize sections from where players can select the primary rewards — Grand Prize and Bonus Prize. The selected items — vouchers, weapon loot crates, and more — will get added to the prize pool.

Eventually, players can spend diamonds to get their hands on the available items. The exact prices of the spins in the Moco Store are as follows:

1st spin: 9 diamonds

2nd spin: 19 diamonds

3rd spin: 49 diamonds

4th spin: 99 diamonds

5th spin: 199 diamonds

6th spin: 499 diamonds

As items are guaranteed to not repeat, individuals will receive all the items within six spins, which would cost them 874 diamonds.

How to access Moco Store

Access the Moco Store by going to the Luck Royale section (Image via Garena)

Once this Moco Store arrives in the game, follow these steps to access it:

Step 1: Start by opening Free Fire MAX on your mobile device.

Step 2: After you are on the lobby screen, click the “Luck Royale” icon on the screen’s left side.

Step 3: Different Luck Royales will show up, and you must select the relevant Moco Store.

Step 4: Finally, you can select the rewards and start with the spins.

Those with diamonds to spend will find this event very good as, unlike other Luck Royales, they are guaranteed the grand prize.

