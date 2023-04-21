Free Fire MAX Luck Royale changes announced: Garena discontinues Diamond Royale and Incubator

Luck Royales are a big draw in Free Fire MAX, and many players have relied on them to acquire attractive coveted cosmetics at a reasonable rate. However, Garena recently made a surprising announcement about the withdrawal of Diamond Royale and Incubator, leading to disappointment for many players.

In addition, the developer has also announced many changes for the Gold Royale spins. The new development comes a few weeks after Garena overhauled the fan-favorite Gold Royale to feature more prizes, and Weapon Royale, to allow players to get gun skins using gold.

Garena announces Luck Royale changes in Free Fire MAX

The Luck Royale changes (Image via Garena)

Garena recently announced that Diamond Royale and Incubator will be removed from Free Fire MAX's Luck Royale section starting this June. The developer informed players of this new development via a post in the news section, which stated:

“Please note that from June 1 2023 onwards, Diamond Royale and Incubator will no longer be available and existing vouchers for both events cannot be used after this date.”

In light of these changes, the developer has advised players to use up all Diamond Royale and Incubator Vouchers in their possession by May 31, 2023, as they will become invalid after that date.

In addition to the removal, Garena has also announced an overhaul of the existing Gold Royale in Free Fire MAX. The special launch price for the Gold Royale spins will end on April 25, 2023. Additionally, starting April 26, 2023, each new spin will cost 800 Gold. The developers will also discontinue the existing free spin.

Ongoing Diamond Royale, Incubator, and Gold Royale

This is the ongoing Incubator (Image via Garena)

The current Diamond Royale in Free Fire MAX features a Raccoon Rascal Bundle alongside Magic Cube, Cube Fragment, and many trial individual fashion items. It will be accessible for the next 41 days, and a single spin will cost 40 diamonds, while the price of a 10+1 spin is 400 diamonds.

Conversely, The Incubator features an entire collection of themed outfits that players may redeem by collecting the required material through spins. It will be available for 26 days, and the spin prices for the specific Luck Royale are 40 diamonds for a single spin and 180 diamonds for five spins.

Coming to Gold Royale, it features a plethora of rewards, with the Pop Host Bundle, Pumpkin Warrior Bundle, Cunning Witch Bundle, and Kopassus Bundle being the key highlights. The current spin price is 300 gold, which will more than double in the coming days.

