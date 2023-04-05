New Free Fire MAX Diamond Royale (Indian server): Get Raccoon Rascal bundle and more rewards

Over the years, Diamond Royale has been one of the most popular avenues for Free Fire MAX players to add attractive bundles to their in-game collections. Quite recently, Garena refreshed all of the event's rewards, currently offering the Raccoon Rascal Bundle along with a few other attractive fashion item trials for players to check out.

As is always the case with Diamond Royales, fans must spend diamonds to make spins on their account and receive items randomly from a vast prize pool of more than 100 items. Furthermore, the latest Luck Royale will remain accessible for the next few days, providing players with more than enough time to potentially obtain their desired item in Free Fire MAX.

A new Diamond Royale kicks off on the Free Fire MAX Indian server

A single spin in Free Fire MAX Diamond Royale costs 40 diamonds (Image via Garena)

The Raccoon Rascal Bundle is finally available in Diamond Royale on the Free Fire MAX Indian server. Players can either make spins using diamonds or use a specific Diamond Royale Voucher to possibly draw their reward. One spin will cost users 40 diamonds, while Garena has priced 10+1 spins at 400 diamonds.

Players will be able to draw items from a large prize pool with no fixed probability of obtaining a particular one. Nevertheless, the developers have built a feature of Luck, which essentially increases the probability of drawing a grand prize after every spin.

The prize pool of the new Diamond Royale in Free Fire MAX comprises the following:

The prize pool of Free Fire MAX Diamond Royale comprises more than 100 items (Image via Garena)

Raccoon Rascal Bundle

Magic Cube

Cube Fragment

Legionaires (Top) (3 days)

Legionaires (Shoes) (3 days)

Legionaires (Mask) (3 days)

Legionaires (Bottom) (3 days)

Valkyrie (Top) (3 days)

Valkyrie (Shoes) (3 days)

Valkyrie (Mask) (3 days)

Valkyrie (Bottom) (3 days)

The Colossus (Top) (3 days)

The Colossus (Shoes) (3 days)

The Colossus (Mask) (3 days)

The Colossus (Head) (3 days)

The Colossus (Bottom) (3 days)

Silver Titan (Top) (3 days)

Silver Titan (Shoes) (3 days)

Silver Titan (Mask) (3 days)

Silver Titan (Head) (3 days)

Silver Titan (Bottom) (3 days)

Capt. Punisher (Top) (3 days)

Capt. Punisher (Shoes) (3 days)

Capt. Punisher (Mask) (3 days)

Capt. Punisher (Head) (3 days)

Capt. Punisher (Bottom) (3 days)

Madame Punisher (Top) (3 days)

Madame Punisher (Shoes) (3 days)

Madame Punisher (Head) (3 days)

Madame Punisher (Bottom) (3 days)

Commander (Top) (3 days)

Commander (Shoes) (3 days)

Commander (Mask) (3 days)

Commander (Head) (3 days)

Commander (Bottom) (3 days)

Colonel (Top) (3 days)

Colonel (Shoes) (3 days)

Colonel (Head) (3 days)

Colonel (Bottom) (3 days)

Mystic Seeker (Top) (3 days)

Mystic Seeker (Shoes) (3 days)

Mystic Seeker (Mask) (3 days)

Mystic Seeker (Head) (3 days)

Mystic Seeker (Bottom) (3 days)

Arcane Seeker (Top) (3 days)

Arcane Seeker (Shoes) (3 days)

Arcane Seeker (Head) (3 days)

Arcane Seeker (Bottom) (3 days)

Age of Gold (Top) (3 days)

Age of Gold (Shoes) (3 days)

Age of Gold (Mask) (3 days)

Age of Gold (Head) (3 days)

Age of Gold (Bottom) (3 days)

Era of Gold (Top) (3 days)

Era of Gold (Shoes) (3 days)

Era of Gold (Mask) (3 days)

Era of Gold (Head) (3 days)

Era of Gold (Bottom) (3 days)

Beast-Arm Mutant (Top) (3 days)

Beast-Arm Mutant (Shoes) (3 days)

Beast-Arm Mutant (Head) (3 days)

Beast-Arm Mutant (Facepaint) (3 days)

Beast-Arm Mutant (Bottom) (3 days)

Beast-Arm Clone (Top) (3 days)

Beast-Arm Clone (Shoes) (3 days)

Beast-Arm Clone (Head) (3 days)

Beast-Arm Clone (Facepaint) (3 days)

Beast-Arm Clone (Bottom) (3 days)

Revenge Full-Leather (Top) (3 days)

Revenge Full-Leather (Shoes) (3 days)

Revenge Full-Leather (Mask) (3 days)

Revenge Full-Leather (Head) (3 days)

Revenge Full-Leather (Bottom) (3 days)

Avenge Full-Leather (Top) (3 days)

Avenge Full-Leather (Shoes) (3 days)

Avenge Full-Leather (Mask) (3 days)

Avenge Full-Leather (Head) (3 days)

Avenge Full-Leather (Bottom) (3 days)

Scarlet Groom (Top) (3 days)

Scarlet Groom (Shoes) (3 days)

Scarlet Groom (Head) (3 days)

Scarlet Groom (Bottom) (3 days)

Ruby Bride (Top) (3 days)

Ruby Bride (Shoes) (3 days)

Ruby Bride (Head) (3 days)

Ruby Bride (Bottom) (3 days)

Rowdy Searuler (Top) (3 days)

Rowdy Searuler (Shoes) (3 days)

Rowdy Searuler (Mask) (3 days)

Rowdy Searuler (Head) (3 days)

Rowdy Searuler (Bottom) (3 days)

Gothic Teddy (Top) (3 days)

Gothic Teddy (Shoes) (3 days)

Gothic Teddy (Mask) (3 days)

Gothic Teddy (Head) (3 days)

Gothic Teddy (Bottom) (3 days)

Double Gold Card (24 hours)

Double EXP Card (24 hours)

Scan Playcard (24 hours)

Bonfire Playcard (24 hours)

Summon Airdrop Playcard (24 hours)

Resupply Map Playcard (24 hours)

Bounty Token Playcard (24 hours)

Armor Crate Playcard (24 hours)

Supply Crate Play Crate (24 hours)

Leg Pockets Play Card (24 hours)

Some lucky Free Fire MAX players might potentially receive two grand prizes after making spins that are worth a few hundred diamonds. In contrast, others may not even receive a single grand prize after spending a few thousand of the in-game premium currency. Essentially, only those Free Fire MAX players with plenty of diamonds in their wallet should make spins in this Luck Royale.

