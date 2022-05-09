All Free Fire redeem codes and redemption process for Indian server: How to get new characters and rare costumes

Free Fire is extremely popular in the Indian mobile gaming community and has managed to amass a sizable fan base. The majority of the users from the nation are free-to-play, meaning that they do not spend any money on the game.

Consequently, Indian players resort to alternate means of obtaining free items. One of the methods that the developers have made available to them has been the redeem codes.

Most codes of this kind are offered via Free Fire’s social media accounts or live streams. The following section lists the different redeem codes that players can use.

Free Fire redeem codes for Indian server to get costume bundles and more

Here are the redeem codes for the Indian server that players can use to get the different rewards for free:

HAYATOAVU76V

X99TK56XDJ4X

FFPL72XC2SWE

FFAC2YXE6RF2

SARG886AV5GR

FFICJGW9NKYT

3IBBMSL7AK8G

FFTILM659NZB

WLSGJXS5KFYR

FFBCLY4LNC4B

FFBCT7P7N2P2

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

ESX24ADSGM4K

FFCO8BS5JW2D

FF10GCGXRNHY

Note: Since Garena has released all these codes in the past, they may or may not work due to expiry.

The redemption process for Indian server redeem codes

Like all other servers, the Rewards Redemption Site must be used by Indian players if they want to utilize the Free Fire redeem codes and receive free rewards. These are the general steps to follow:

Step 1: Gamers should start by reaching the official Rewards Redemption Site and signing in. Depending on which one is linked to their account, they can use one of the six available login options.

There are six different login options that are available to players (Image via Garena)

Step 2: As a next step, users must enter the redeem code without making any errors.

Step 3: Finally, players should tap on the ‘Confirm’ button to complete the redemption. They can then claim the rewards of the redeem code via the in-game mail.

However, if any errors related to expiry or server restrictions appear on the screen, users will have no option other than to wait for new codes.

Guide to binding accounts

Players cannot use a guest account in the process of using Free Fire redeem codes. Listed below are the procedures that they can follow to link their accounts:

Step 1: Open the game and visit the ‘Settings’ section by clicking on its icon in the top right corner.

Step 2: Next, select any one of the platforms to link under the ‘Account’ section.

Once the process is done, players will be able to use the guest accounts. Additionally, they will also receive special in-game rewards for binding their account.

Disclaimer: Due to a government-imposed ban, players from India should not download or play Free Fire.

