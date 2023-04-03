New Free Fire MAX Incubator: Get Beastly Sunstriker Bundle and more rewards

Costume bundles are highly sought-after in the Free Fire MAX community, with players and community members constantly looking for different ways to obtain new outfits for their characters. Amongst the various options available, the Incubator Luck Royale is an excellent method for players to get exclusive costumes.

Following the conclusion of the previous one, which featured Woodpecker skins, Garena recently introduced a brand new iteration of the Incubator in the game’s Indian server. It offers the Beastly Sunstriker Bundle alongside a few other attractive costumes. Interested users must accumulate Blueprint: Grimworld Predators and a specified number of Evolution Stones to receive these bundles.

More specifics regarding the new Free Fire MAX Incubator are provided in the article below.

Free Fire MAX: How to get Beastly Sunstriker Bundle from the new Incubator

The brand new Incubator kicked off today on April 3, 2023 and will remain active in Free Fire MAX for 44 days until mid-May. Players can make spins in an attempt to receive the Blueprint: Grimworld Predators and Evolution Stones. Each spin will cost 40 diamonds, while a collection of five will be available at a slightly discounted price of 180 diamonds.

It should be noted that obtaining the Blueprint and Evolution Stone isn't guaranteed, and after each spin, a random item from the prize pool will be drawn.

There are 12 different items present in the Incubator (Image via Garena)

Listed below are all of the items featured in this Incubator:

Blueprint: Grimworld Predators

Cube Fragment

MP5 – Blood Red Weapon Loot Crate

Lucky Shirt Loot Crate

Armor Crate

Phantom Weapon Loot Crate

Evolution Stone

Pet Food

Shark Attack Weapon Loot Crate

Lucky Pants Crate

Bonfire

Mystic Seeker Weapon Loot Crate

Once the required number of specific tokens has been gathered, the following bundles can be claimed:

Exchange 3x Blueprint: Grimworld Predators and 7x Evolution Stones - Beastly Sunstriker Bundle

Exchange 2x Blueprint: Grimworld Predators and 5x Evolution Stones - Untamed Sunsmasher Bundle

Exchange 2x Blueprint: Grimworld Predators and 4x Evolution Stones - Brutal Starstriker Bundle

Exchange 1x Blueprint: Grimworld Predators and 3x Evolution Stones - Ferine Starsmasher Bundle

Players who don't have a significant amount of the in-game currency can wait for other events that guarantee a costume bundle because collecting these tokens can be expensive and would generally cost thousands of diamonds.

Steps to obtain Beastly Sunstriker Bundle or other bundles from the Incubator

After you have gathered the tokens, you can proceed to claim the costume (Image via Garena)

Once you've obtained the required number of tokens, you can follow the steps outlined below to redeem the Beastly Sunstriker Bundle or the other three costume bundles in Free Fire MAX:

Step 1: Start the game on your device and click on the Luck Royale icon to visit its particular section.

Step 2: Next, you must select Incubator from the list of the different Luck Royales that are present in the game.

Step 3: Once the Incubator appears on the screen, click on the Exchange button to head to the specific Exchange section.

Step 4: Finally, you must simply redeem the costume bundle that you desire.

After acquiring the outfit, you can equip it and show it off to your friends.

