Next Free Fire MAX Weapon Incubator for India server leaked: Space Expedition, Space Trip, Mini Uzi, and more

Days after the leaks around the new Free Fire MAX Incubator surfaced, details of the next Weapon Incubator have come to light. These leaks come through multiple popular data miners who go by the Instagram handle of Top_Leaks_FF and Bnnexxerofc. If the details provided are true, a new Incubator featuring three attractive Mini Uzi skins is on the cards for players on the Indian server.

These are expected to be based on the space theme and can be claimed by exchanging the required Blueprint and Evolution Stone.

New Free Fire MAX incubator leaked

In their recent Instagram post, the two data miners shared a video providing a detailed glimpse of what they believe to be the next Incubator in Free Fire MAX. It highlights the Mini Uzi – Space Expedition, Mini Uzi – Space Trip, and Mini Uzi – Space Voyage.

Once the Incubator is added to the game, players must spend diamonds to make spins and collect the required materials – Blueprint and Evolution Stones. These can be subsequently traded for gun skins. Based on the details provided in the social media post, users will need the following materials:

Mini Uzi – Space Expedition: 3x Blueprint and 7x Evolution Stone

Mini Uzi – Space Trip: 2x Blueprint and 5x Evolution Stone

Mini Uzi – Space Voyage: 1x Blueprint and 3x Evolution Stone

The price of making the spins is also expected to remain the same as the ongoing Incubator, with a single one costing 40 diamonds and a pack of 5 spins priced at 180 diamonds. However, the data miners have failed to provide details on the exact release date, raising doubts.

It is important to highlight that the details mentioned in the article are based on leaks provided by the data miners and are yet to be officially confirmed by Garena.

Free Fire MAX Grimworld Predators Incubator leaked

Grimworld Predators is expected to be the next Incubator for the Indian and Bangladeshi servers of Free Fire MAX. As per the recent batch of leaks, it will feature four attractive outfits, including Beastly Sunstriker, Untamed Sunsmasher, Brutal Starstriker, and Ferine Starsmasher.

It is expected to become available after the completion of the current Incubator, i.e., in eight days. These rewards are expected to have a huge demand.

