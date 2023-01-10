5 best Free Fire MAX outfits to get in 2023

Outfit bundles are among the most sought-after cosmetic items accessible inside Free Fire MAX. They are mainly helpful to players in improving the overall look of their characters in the game.

Over time, Garena has made available a wide selection of one-of-a-kind outfits, expanding users' options. In most cases, gamers may obtain new ones via Luck Royale or events; nevertheless, a majority of them require the expenditure of diamonds.

A wide variety of options often confuses users, making decision-making difficult. The following section lists the best Free Fire MAX outfit bundles to get in 2023.

Note: The following list represents the writer's opinion, and the user's choices could vary.

Free Fire MAX: List of 5 best outfits (2023)

1) Oni Soulseeker Bundle

Oni Soulseeker bundle (Image via Garena)

The Oni Soulseeker is arguably the coolest and best outfit that is currently acquirable through the in-game store of Free Fire MAX. Gamers can find it under the “Magic Cube” section, and those who want to purchase it must shell out one Magic Cube token.

The major draw for the outfit is the head and top, which are pretty unique. Apart from that, it is generally attractive. The following are the different items featured in the Oni Soulseeker Bundle:

Oni Soulseeker (Top)

Oni Soulseeker (Bottom)

Oni Soulseeker (Shoes)

Oni Soulseeker (Head)

Oni Soulseeker (Facepaint)

2) Queen Boxer Bundle

Queen Boxer bundle (Image via Garena)

The next one on this list is Queen Boxer, a great option for gamers seeking outfits for their female characters in Free Fire MAX. It was initially made available to players on the Indian server through the “Free Fire India Championship 2020 Fall Ultimate Challenge” event a few years back.

Currently, gamers interested in obtaining the Queen Boxer Bundle will be required to part ways with a total of 1199 diamonds. The five components that make up the costume set are as follows:

Queen Boxer (Top)

Queen Boxer (Bottom)

Queen Boxer (Shoes)

Queen Boxer (Head)

Queen Boxer (Facepaint)

3) Evil Slayer Bundle

Evil Slayer bundle (Image via Garena)

The Evil Slayer Bundle is an attractive outfit for male characters, and the main color of red is pretty vibrant. Garena initially released it through the “Two Birds One Stone” event, accessible within the game in December 2021.

Similar to the Queen Boxer Bundle, players wishing to get their hands on the Evil Slayer set will need to spend 1199 diamonds in Free Fire MAX. Listed below are the five items that this particular outfit consists of:

Evil Slayer (Top)

Evil Slayer (Bottom)

Evil Slayer (Shoes)

Evil Slayer (Head)

Evil Slayer (Mask)

4) Dragon Mafia Bundle

Dragon Mafia bundle (Image via Garena)

The Dragon Mafia Bundle is another female outfit on this list, and it offers a pretty appealing look. The white theme is visually attractive and looks great on most of the female characters in Free Fire MAX.

The bundle was available last year through the Mystery Shop and has now been added to the in-game store. Interested users may utilize 899 diamonds to acquire the same. The items in the Dragon Mafia Bundle are as follows:

Dragon Mafia (Top)

Dragon Mafia (Bottom)

Dragon Mafia (Shoes)

Dragon Mafia (Mask)

Dragon Mafia (Head)

5) Bandit Bundle

Bandit bundle (Image via Garena)

The Bandit Bundle occupies the final position on this list and is accessible through the Magic Cube section as well. It has essentially been made pretty popular by numerous YouTubers.

The iconic bundle is among the oldest ones present in the in-game store and was available through Diamond Royale in 2019. As of this writing, gamers may exchange a Magic Cube and receive this specific male costume bundle. The items present in the outfit are mentioned below:

Bandit (Mask)

Bandit (Top)

Bandit (Bottom)

Bandit (Shoes)

Disclaimer: Because bundles made available via events and Luck Royales are accessible for a short time, only those in the in-game store are considered since they are available throughout the year.

