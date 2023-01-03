Free Fire redeem codes today (3 January 2023): Latest FF codes to get free diamonds and emotes

Redeem codes are highly sought-after by players in the Free Fire community. The developers periodically release these unique codes, and players can use them to redeem various in-game items, including skins, weapons, and characters.

To redeem a code, gamers must visit the official Free Fire redemption center (Rewards Redemption Site) and complete the necessary steps. However, they have to be quick because redeem codes are usually only valid for a limited time.

Free Fire redeem codes to get free diamonds and emotes (3 January 2023)

The following is a list of redeem codes that players can use to obtain free diamonds and emotes:

Diamonds

MHM5D8ZQZP22

Emotes

FFICJGW9NKYT

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FF9MJ31CXKRG

FFCO8BS5JW2D

Note: Due to unknown expiry dates and server restrictions, the redeem codes mentioned above may not function for some users.

Instructions for using a redeem code

Using Free Fire redeem codes is a straightforward process that can help you get your hands on some exclusive in-game items. The steps provided below will guide you through the entire procedure:

Step 1: You can start by visiting the official Rewards Redemption Site. You can find it at "https://reward.ff.garena.com" or by searching for the "Rewards Redemption Site" using a search engine.

Visit the Rewards Redemption Site and sign in (Image via Garena)

Step 2: You'll need to log in to your Free Fire account using any of the six options: Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or Twitter.

Since guest accounts do not work on the website, those with guest accounts will be required to link their account to one of the platforms specified above. The binding procedure can be completed from the in-game settings.

After you log in to the Rewards Redemption Site, type in the necessary code (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Once you have logged in, you will see a text box into which you can enter your redeem code. Copy and paste the code and then click the 'Confirm' button. Upon doing so, a dialog window will appear with information about the redemption's status.

If the redemption is successful, the rewards will be sent to your account through the in-game mail section.

Step 4: You can then open the battle royale title and claim the different rewards by visiting your in-game mail.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is banned in India, so Indian gamers shouldn't try downloading or playing it on their mobile devices. However, they can still play FF MAX since it wasn't included on the list of prohibited apps.

