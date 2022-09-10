List of activities in Free Fire that can get your account banned

Many players in Free Fire get on the wrong path and resort to unlawful methods, applications, or tools to acquire additional benefits. Garena has gotten increasingly careful in recent years and has started issuing account bans for those who resort to cheating. This is done to ensure fair gameplay in the battle royale title.

Bans on user accounts can be issued for various reasons, ranging from hacking tools to joining forces with other individuals who cheat. As a result, all players must be careful not to violate any of the game's Anti-Hack policies, or else they risk losing their accounts.

Read through to find a comprehensive list of all the activities that might result in a ban in Garena Free Fire.

Different activities which lead to account ban in Free Fire

Here are the different activities specified by the developers (Image via Garena)

According to the official support section of Garena Free Fire, the following are some of the actions that can lead to an account ban within the game:

1) Using a modified or unauthorized game client

If gamers modify the Free Fire client or use an unauthorized game client, Garena could ban their accounts. Keeping this in mind, they are advised to only download the game from official sources and not attempt to modify anything within the battle royale title's official client.

2) Using unauthorized tools that interact with the Free Fire game client

If users have unapproved tools that engage with the game's client to change a part of the gameplay or affect the client, servers, or data, the developers will permanently suspend their accounts.

3) Using non-official programs to provide an edge to gameplay

Non-official programs that offer an advantage in gameplay will also result in account bans. As a consequence, players must keep it fair and square and not try to gain an unfair advantage over others by using the specific programs.

4) Modifying model files to gain unfair advantages

Numerous gamers tamper with the game's model files to gain unfair advantages. Many, for example, remove certain textures, giving them an edge over opponents in terms of visibility. However, all such actions will result in their accounts being permanently banned.

5) Utilizing glitches or bugs to exploit the gaming experience

Sometimes gamers discover bugs in the game and continue to exploit them rather than reporting them to the developers. It should be noted that such exploitations can also lead to suspensions.

The ban could be temporary or permanent, depending on the severity and number of times they exploited the bug.

6) Being reported by multiple players and detected for abnormal gameplay simultaneously.

It is also possible for players to have themselves banned from Free Fire if numerous other users report them and it is simultaneously discovered that they are engaging in abnormal gameplay. This generally happens when they utilize hacks and other forms of cheating software and then get found doing so.

7) Bypassing Free Fire anti-hack system via illicit local data transfer.

In scenarios where players attempt to bypass the anti-hack system by making use of the local data transfer, they will end up violating the game's policies and will be banned by Garena. As a result, they must avoid making such attempts to keep their accounts secure.

In addition to the various actions discussed above, users who violate the abuse policy of the battle royale title can also be suspended based on the activity they have performed. For instance, verbal abuse can lead to temporary suspensions while references to terrorism will result in a permanent account ban.

Note: Free Fire was banned in India in February 2022; therefore, all players in the country should avoid playing it on their devices. They can continue to engage in the MAX version because it was not one of the suspended apps.

