Free Fire redeem codes today (2 January 2023): Latest FF codes to get free gun skins and bundles

When it comes to cosmetics in Free Fire, players will never have to worry about running out of attractive items since the developers regularly add new skins and bundles to the game. However, players often have to spend diamonds to acquire them, so many cannot afford the premium cosmetics.

In such cases, gamers can frequently strike gold by finding active redeem codes, as these provide rewards free of cost. These codes can be claimed through the Rewards Redemption Site within a few minutes.

Free Fire redeem code for 2 January 2023 to get free rewards

You can utilize the Free Fire redeem codes given below to receive exciting free rewards:

Gun skin

FFCMCPSJ99S3

MCPW3D28VZD6

MCPW2D1U3XA3

FFCMCPSEN5MX

HNC95435FAGJ

6KWMFJVMQQYG

FFCMCPSUYUY7E

EYH2W3XK8UPG

UVX9PYZV54AC

BR43FMAPYEZZ

NPYFATT3HGSQ

FFCMCPSGC9XZ

MCPW2D2WKWF2

ZZZ76NT3PDSH

XZJZE25WEFJJ

V427K98RUCHZ

Outfits

3IBBMSL7AK8G

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

B3G7A22TWDR7X

FF7MUY4ME6SC

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

X99TK56XDJ4X

Note: The codes provided above may not work for some users due to limited validity or server restrictions.

Steps to utilize Free Fire redeem codes to attain free rewards

You can follow the instructions outlined in the following section to acquire rewards via redeem codes:

Step 1: Access the official Rewards Redemption Site on any web browser.

Most of Free Fire’s redeem codes are designed to be utilized through this webpage.

Sign in using one of the six options (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Sign in to your existing game account using one of the available options. This step is mandatory, and players with guest accounts cannot claim the rewards. You are advised to bind your account from the in-game settings if you have done so yet.

Step 3: After completing the login procedure, a text box will appear on your screen. Enter the code in the box.

Click the confirm button to complete the redemption process (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Click the confirm button beneath the text box to submit the code. A pop-up will immediately appear, notifying you about the redemption status.

Step 5: If the redemption is successful, the rewards will be sent to your account in less than 24 hours. However, in most cases, the rewards arrive within a few minutes and can be claimed via the in-game mailbox.

Note: Due to government-imposed restrictions, Indian players should avoid playing Free Fire. They can instead play the MAX version, which is not among the restricted applications.

