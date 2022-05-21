How to redeem Free Fire codes on official Rewards Redemption Site (May 2022)

Free Fire offers a variety of enticing items, some of which can significantly alter the course of the game. As a result, players do not want to miss out on these items, even though they cost diamonds, which makes acquiring them an option not always possible, especially for non-spending gamers.

Redeem codes and events are typically the go-to alternatives for these users as they can give a variety of premium items for free.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India. Due to these government-imposed restrictions, gamers from the country are advised not to participate in the battle royale title. To continue playing the enhanced version, they may sign in to their account in the MAX version.

Easy steps to use Free Fire redeem codes

Players can follow the instructions outlined below to redeem the rewards into their account without any errors:

Step 1: Unless otherwise specified by the developers, all Free Fire redeem codes are intended to be claimed through the Rewards Redemption Site, which users may access first. They can also visit it directly through the link provided below:

Rewards Redemption Site: Click here

Since the website necessitates them to sign in to their accounts, individuals with guest IDs will not be eligible for the incentives. If they come into this category, gamers can link their ID to one option in the settings section of the battle royale title. This will also net them additional items within the game.

Six different alternatives are available to the users (Image via Garena)

Step 2: After users have landed on the webpage, they can use one of the six options to log in to their Free Fire accounts, and only then can they use the code.

Paste a single code (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Gamers may paste or enter one redeem code in the designated area and tap on the confirm button below. A dialogue box will notify them whether the redemption was successful.

Free Fire redeem codes have server limitations, and most cannot be used globally. Individuals will face an error when entering the redeem code belonging to another region. Thus, they should not waste time in this case.

Step 4: Once the redemption is successful, the items will be sent to players' accounts within 24 hours. They may claim it from the mailbox.

Additionally, each redeem code has a predetermined validity, and gamers should note this because once the code has turned invalid, it will give out an error.

Edited by Ravi Iyer