Free Fire redeem codes today (1 January 2023): Latest FF codes to get free gloo wall skins and room cards

Players in Free Fire have consistently shown a strong desire to acquire in-game cosmetics such as new skins, emotes, bundles, and other items. All these elements allow them to improve their overall esthetic appeal while providing various possibilities for in-depth customization.

Generally, diamonds have to be spent to acquire such items. However, alternative methods like redeem codes help players by giving away a range of free rewards.

For those unaware, these are essentially special codes that Garena regularly offers to the community. Each of them has 12 or 16 characters and may be redeemed for various items.

Note: Due to uncertain expiration dates, some of the Free Fire redeem codes mentioned below may or may not function. They may also be inoperable owing to the server restrictions applied to them.

Free Fire redeem codes to get free gloo wall skins and room cards (1 January 2023)

Listed below are some Free Fire redeem codes to receive gloo wall skins and room cards:

Gloo Wall

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FFCMCPSBN9CU

FFBBCVQZ4MWA

Room cards

FFICJGW9NKYT

XUW3FNK7AV8N

The process to utilize Free Fire redeem codes

The process for using the aforementioned redeem codes involves using a particular website called Rewards Redemption Site. It is pretty simple to go through, and you can complete the redemption in a matter of minutes.

Listed below are the exact steps you should follow to get your hands on the free rewards:

Step 1: To start the process, log into the platform connected to your in-game account at "https://reward.ff.garena.com/en," the game's official Rewards Redemption Site.

There are six distinct login options prevalent on the Rewards Redemption Site (Image via Garena)

There are six different login options available at your disposal: Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and Twitter. Guest accounts will not work, and you will have to link such profiles to any of these platforms.

Insert the desired redeem code and then hit the Confirm button (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Next, the redeem code should be entered into the text field shown on the screen after completing the login procedure. Try to be careful while entering the code so you do not make any errors.

Step 3: Finally, click the Confirm button to finish redeeming the code. This will conclude the procedure, and a dialog box will emerge on the screen indicating the procedure's status.

Step 4: In the event that the process is successful, you will receive all the rewards in the in-game mail section within 24 hours. You will be able to retrieve them via the same as well.

Disclaimer: As a result of the ban, Indian players should not attempt to download or play Free Fire on their devices. However, since the MAX version was not on the list of prohibited applications, it can still be enjoyed.

