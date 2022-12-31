Free Fire redeem codes today (31 December 2022): Latest FF codes to get free skins and vouchers

Many Free Fire players rely on using redeem codes to acquire freebies. It enables non-spending gamers to get premium items which would not be possible without paying diamonds or real-world currency.

Garena often publishes these simple-to-use codes from the official Rewards Redemption Site. However, you may find it challenging to receive the rewards due to great demand and limited validity, coupled with server restrictions.

Free Fire redeem codes to get free skins and vouchers (31 December 2022)

The Free Fire redeem code below will provide players with free skins and vouchers in the battle royale title:

Skins

X99TK56XDJ4X

SARG886AV5GR

ZYPPXWRWIAHD

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

FF10GCGXRNHY

FF1164XNJZ2V

FF11DAKX4WHV

MCPTFNXZF4TA

FF11HHGCGK3B

W0JJAFV3TU5E

FF10617KGUF9

B6IYCTNH4PV3

FF11NJN5YS3E

WLSGJXS5KFYR

FF119MB3PFA5

FF11WFNPP956

ZRJAPH294KV5

Y6ACLK7KUD1N

YXY3EGTLHGJX

Vouchers

HHNAT6VKQ9R7

2FG94YCW9VMV

XFW4Z6Q882WY

TDK4JWN6RD6

4TPQRDQJHVP4

WD2ATK3ZEA55

E2F86ZREMK49

FFDBGQWPNHJX

V44ZZ5YY7CBS

HFNSJ6W74Z48

Note: The list of Free Fire redeem codes provided above may or may not work due to their limited validity or server restrictions.

Procedure to get rewards through Free Fire redeem codes

You may follow the instructions given in the section below to claim free rewards via the use of redeem codes:

Step 1: Open the Rewards Redemption Site on any web browser.

The available options to sign on to the website (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Select one of the login options to sign in to your account. The available alternatives comprise Facebook, Google, Twitter, VK, Apple ID, and two other options.

If you are still stuck with a guest account, then it is advisable to bind it with one of the options within the game and only then attempt to use the code.

Enter the code and click the confirm button (Image via Garena)

Step 3: After signing in, you may manually enter/paste the redeem code in the text field and press the confirm button.

Immediately a dialog box will appear on the box, informing whether the redemption was successful. You may close this down.

Step 4: Once the redemption is successful, access your account and collect the rewards through the mailbox.

While the items often appear almost instantly, receiving them might take up to 24 hours. You should miss out on any redeem code for the rewards, as these items may be worth hundreds in diamonds.

Gamers need to use codes that are still valid and belong to their region. If the two conditions are not followed, you will not receive the rewards and encounter an error message instead. In such events, obtaining the items is impossible due to an error.

Note: Due to government-imposed restrictions on Free Fire, Indian players should refrain from playing the battle royale title. Instead, they may engage in the MAX version, which is not among the restricted applications.

