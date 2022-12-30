How to free Yeti and pet skin in Free Fire MAX

Winterlands: Subzero has been highly fruitful for Indian Free Fire MAX players, with a barrage of new events regularly incorporated into the game. This has resulted in multiple opportunities to acquire free cosmetics, which gamers have caught with both hands.

On the Indian server, a new event has started where you may obtain a Yeti pet and its skin for free. To win the items, you must eliminate the number of opponents. Read the next section to have a deeper understanding of the event.

New Free Fire MAX event provides a free Yeti pet and its skin

The new event featuring the Yeti pet and its skin started on 30 December 2022 and will continue until 2 January 2023. You must defeat many foes to get this pet and its special skin during this period.

The following are the particular conditions for the new event:

The event has two elimination requirements (Image via Garena)

Eliminate 30 enemies to get a free Pet Skin: Winterlands Yeti

Eliminate 50 enemies to get a free Yeti pet

You can get both rewards for free by eliminating 50 enemies while the event is available. You may track your progress through the event interface. This should not take more than a few matches to complete.

There is no particular set of restrictions regarding the game mode. Hence, you may accomplish these objectives in the battle royale, clash squad, or any other mode of your preference.

However, given that Clash Squad mode involves multiple rounds in a single match, it becomes slightly easier to acquire the frags.

Steps to collect rewards from the new Free Fire MAX event

You may follow the steps given below in the following section to collect the rewards from the new Kill Missions in Free Fire MAX:

Step 1: First, play the required game mode to acquire the frags per the new event's requirements.

Step 2: After completing the requirements, you may access the event tab by clicking on the option from the vertical menu on the left.

Select free pet and skin (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Select the Winterlands: Subzero tab and click on the Free Pet and Skin section.

Step 4: Press the claim button beside the pet and its skin to receive them for free.

Finally, you may equip the pet and skin from the dedicated pet section in Free Fire MAX.

It would not be great to miss out on this opportunity as the pet costs 499 diamonds. In contrast, the skin would cost even more diamonds.

Yeti pet in Free Fire MAX

Yeti pet in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

Every 150 seconds, the Yeti's Frost Fortress ability decreases the damage suffered by explosives by 15%. This ability will significantly improve as you level up your pet, blocking 30% of the damage from explosives every 90 seconds.

This time gap essentially acts as a cooldown, so you don’t always benefit from damage reduction. Regardless of mode, Yeti is unquestionably an excellent choice. However, this lengthy cooling period may concern a few players.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Poll : 0 votes