New Free Fire MAX Help Up mission provides Ice-cold Sleigher

With the arrival of the Winterlands: Subzero campaign in Free Fire MAX, the game is brimming with events, with more lined up in the coming days. These have essentially kept everyone engaged through multiple activities and rewards.

Among the new introductions is the Help Up mission, where you must complete the task to collect an exclusive surfboard skin. The event only started today, and you have a few days to get the reward. Here is a detailed guide to acquiring it from the new event in Free Fire MAX.

New event starts in Free Fire MAX, providing free surfboard skin

Help Up event has started in the game (Image via Garena)

The new Free Fire MAX Help Up event kicked off on the Indian server on December 27, 2022. You will have time until December 29, 2022, to help up or revive ten teammates to receive a free Ice-cold Sleigher. You can keep a tab on your progress through the event interface.

Garena has not imposed any restrictions on the mode in which the objective must be completed.

As a result, completing the requirements quickly in the Clash Squad mode becomes easier, where you play multiple rounds in the match. You will have multiple opportunities to revive your teammates. This will not take more than a handful of matches.

Steps to collect the rewards from the new event

You may follow the instructions provided in the section below to collect the rewards through the newly added Help Up Mission

Step 1: Access Free Fire MAX and play the preferred mode to complete the help-up requirement.

Step 2: Open the event by clicking on the calendar icon from the right side of the screen. Subsequently, head to the Winterlands: Subzero tab.

Tap on the Calendar icon (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Select the Help Up Mission tab and hit the claim button beside the rewards.

Finally, you may equip the surfboard through the vault section. It would help if you did not skip out on the rewards, as they are worth at least a few diamonds, which you can easily get within a few hours of work.

Other upcoming missions in Free Fire MAX

Event calendar (Image via Garena)

Multiple missions are lined up in the coming days. As per the calendar, Booyah in CS mode will provide the katana skin for free and will start on December 30, 2022. On the same day, the Kill mission will also begin, offering pet skins. The Play with Friends mission will also be queued up on January 7, 2023, offering a melee weapon skin.

