Free Fire New Year Top-Up: How to purchase diamonds to get free emote and scythe (MAX version)

The New Year Top-Up is the latest event to go live in Free Fire MAX. It incentivizes gamers to acquire diamonds by offering free premium cosmetics, including Music Sparks Scythe and Happy Dancing emote.

The themed top-up event commenced on December 30, 2022, and you will have time until January 4, 2023 to claim the rewards. It only features two purchase requirements at 100 and 300 diamonds, each offering attractive rewards.

This article offers a detailed guide about the rewards in the new Free Fire MAX top-up.

Guide to purchase Free Fire MAX diamonds and receive rewards in the New Year Top-Up event

You can follow the steps outlined in the section below to acquire diamonds in the battle royale and collect rewards from the new top-up event.

Step 1: Sign in to your Free Fire MAX account and head to the game's top-up section by clicking on the '+' button next to the counter that shows the number of diamonds in your account.

Several top-up options will appear, and you can select the appropriate option depending on the requirements of the top-up event. The purchase requirements for the New Year Top-Up event are as follows:

Purchase 100 diamonds to receive a free Music Sparks Scythe

Purchase 300 diamonds to receive a free Happy Dancing emote

The New Year Top-Up event in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

The two requirements (for the scythe and emote) are tallied simultaneously, so any diamond purchase will count towards both items. As a result, you only have to purchase 300 diamonds to acquire both of them in the battle royale title.

Step 2: Select the most appropriate pack by clicking on the button beneath it. The options are:

Get 100 diamonds for ₹80

Get 310 diamonds for ₹250

Get 520 diamonds for ₹400

Get 1060 diamonds for ₹800

Get 2180 diamonds for ₹1600

Get 5600 diamonds for ₹4000

The purchase options of the diamonds (Image via Garena)

A purchase of 310 diamonds for ₹250 should be enough for the event. Even if you plan on purchasing more diamonds, it's better to purchase the remaining amount once the next top-up event begins.

Step 3: Complete the payment through your desired method, and Garena will credit the diamonds to your account immediately.

Step 4: After the diamonds are credited to your account, you can claim the top-up rewards through the event tab.

Select the New Year Top-Up option (Image via Garena)

Step 5: Click on the calendar option. Under the events tab that appears, select the New Year Top-Up section.

Step 6: Press the claim button to receive the rewards.

You can equip the scythe skin through the weapon tab and the emote through the vault section.

Like any other top-up event in Free Fire MAX, this event also offers great value since you get a rare emote and a mythic scythe skin upon purchasing diamonds. These rewards will cost at least a few hundred diamonds if you purchase them directly through the store.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Poll : 0 votes