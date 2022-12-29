How to get legendary Free Fire emotes from the latest Emote Party event this week (MAX version)

Emote Party is one of the recurring events in Free Fire MAX, and Garena conducts the event once every few months. Players typically stockpile diamonds in the hopes of acquiring the rare emote available through this event at a considerable discount.

The event brings in the exclusive winter-themed Reindeer Float emote and reintroduces several legendary rewards, including Eat my Dust, Tea Time, and more. None of the rewards in the event are available free of cost, and players must spend diamonds to receive the items.

This article will offer a detailed overview of how to get exclusive rewards from the Emote Party event in Free Fire MAX.

New Free Fire MAX Emote Party event guide

The Emote Party event began in Free Fire MAX today (29 December 2022) and will remain accessible until 4 January 2022. During this time, players have the opportunity to grab a total of five legendary rewards, among other emotes.

They can spend diamonds to get attractive rewards. There are two available spin options: a Normal spin that costs 19 diamonds and a Super Spin that is priced at 199 diamonds. The difference between the two is that the latter guarantees an emote reward.

On top of this, players are guaranteed to receive the Reindeer Float emote after five Super spins. Hence, the overall cost of acquiring the said emote will only be 895 diamonds, including the 50% discount on the first Super Spin. This is a cost-effective option as they will receive five emotes at the aforementioned price.

Prize List

These are the five grand prizes that are up for grabs within the event (Image via Garena)

Grand Prizes

Reindeer Float

Eat my Dust

Tea Time

Yes I Do

Power of Money

Normal Prizes of the event include emotes and other items like gun crates (Image via Garena)

Normal Prizes

Lol Energetic

Come and Dance

Agile Boxer

Challenge ON

Baby Shark

Wiggle Walk

Shake it Up

Party Dance

Death Glare

The Swan

Bring it On!

Fancy Hands

Shimmy

Bhangra

Hello!

Provoke

Applause

Dab

Cube Fragment

Diamond Royale Voucher (Expiry date: 31 January 2023)

Weapon Royale Voucher (Expiry date: 31 January 2023)

Skull Hunter (AK + SPAS 12) Weapon Loot Crate

Warrior’s Spirit (FAMAS + Kar98k) Weapon Loot Crate

Futuristic (SCAR + MP40) Weapon Loot Crate

Booyah Weapon Loot Crate

Digital Invasion Weapon Loot Crate

Urban Rager Weapon Loot Crate

Pet Food

50x Universal Fragment

Scan

Steps to access Free Fire MAX Emote Party to get attractive rewards

You can follow the instructions in the following section to receive rewards from the Emote Party event in Free Fire MAX:

Step 1: Load your account and head to the Emote Party event interface. You can access this by clicking the 'Go To' button under the corresponding section in the Winterlands: Subzero tab.

Choose between either of the two spins available (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Click on the designated button to make either a Normal spin or a Super spin. You will have to confirm the purchase to proceed.

Step 3: You should continue making spins until you have received the desired item.

If you receive an emote that you have previously obtained, it will be converted into Diamond Royale Vouchers.

