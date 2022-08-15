How to get Free Fire diamonds for free (MAX version)

Players require diamonds, the premium currency of Free Fire MAX, for various activities. This currency is extremely valuable, and the vast majority of players spend money from their pockets to purchase diamonds in the battle royale title.

Nevertheless, many individuals cannot afford to buy diamonds. This has resulted in a general search for ways to get the currency at no cost.

Fortunately, there are a few legitimate methods that gamers can resort to. Read through to learn more about how to get Free Fire diamonds for free.

Note: The methods listed below are based on the writer's opinion. Before using any of the apps mentioned below, users are recommended to check out their terms of service.

Free Fire MAX: How to get diamonds for free (August 2022)

Listed below are the different ways that users can try out to get their hands on Free Fire diamonds for free.

3) Redeem codes

Rewards Redemption Site (Image via Garena)

Redeem codes are frequently made available by the developers and are the perfect method to receive free rewards in Free Fire MAX. On a few occasions, diamonds have also been provided as part of the redeem codes, making them something that players should keep an eye out for.

Upon finding a working redeem code, individuals must visit the Rewards Redemption Site to claim the items. Even if diamonds are not offered, they can obtain other exclusive rewards at no cost.

Find redeem codes for the game by clicking here.

2) Booyah

Booyah is one of the approaches that users can resort on (Image via Google Play Store)

Booyah is a portal created by Garena for gaming content. It also hosts numerous events where prizes such as diamonds and gift cards are given to the players.

It is necessary to link the Free Fire MAX account to that of one's Booyah app to get the rewards within the game directly.

1) Google Opinion Rewards

Google Opinion Rewards is the best app (Image via Google Play Store)

Google Opinion Rewards is the perfect option that users can go ahead with if they wish to get free diamonds in Free Fire MAX. The application is easy to utilize and only requires them to complete simple and short surveys to receive Google Play Credits.

After sufficient credits have been gathered, individuals can open the battle royale title and buy the currency. They may also purchase other items like memberships and special airdrops using the same credits since they provide diamonds at a lower price.

Avoid diamond generators and other illegal modifications

Avoid the generators as they are illegal (Image via Sportskeeda)

A lot of people make the mistake of going the wrong route and turning to the use of unlimited diamond generators and mod APKs rather than the legal and legitimate options that are available. They need to take into account that all methods of this nature should be avoided since the consequences can be severe.

Any such approach may potentially result in the suspension of an account permanently. Furthermore, since diamonds are stored on the game's server, it is quite probable that such methods are fraudulent and will not work.

