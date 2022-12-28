Garena provides free Avalanche Abyss Badges in Free Fire MAX

After providing the December month Elite Pass for free to all Free Fire MAX players, Garena has introduced a plethora of events, offering a free Avalanche Abyss Badge upon completing a set of tasks. This, in turn, helps gamers obtain all the items from the Pass fairly quickly.

One such new event, Play CS for EP Badges, recently began on the game's Indian server. As the name implies, you will have to play a specified number of Clash Squad matches to receive the event's rewards. Read on for detailed instructions about this new event.

A new Free Fire MAX event offers free EP badges

With Free Fire MAX's previous event coming to an end, the developers are back with a brand new event offering free EP Badges. It began today on December 28, 2022, and will remain accessible until December 29, 2022.

This event offers free rewards (Image via Garena)

During this time period, you will need to play five Clash Squad matches to obtain a total of 15 Avalanche Abyss Badges for free. This is certainly a great incentive for gamers looking to complete their Elite Pass.

You may follow the instructions given in the following section to get free Elite Pass badges in Free Fire MAX's Indian server:

Step 1: Access the battle royale title and play the required number of Clash Squad matches.

Step 2: Once you have completed the requirements for the current event, access the Events section by clicking on the calendar icon.

Select Play CS for EP Badges section and then click on the Claim button (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Select the Goodbye EP tab and then click on the Play CS for EP Badges section.

Step 4: Finally, you must click on the 'Claim' button beside the badges to receive your reward.

After collecting the badges, they will reflect in the Elite Pass section and help you in completing the Pass faster, so you can eventually collect more rewards.

Some important Free Fire MAX Elite Pass rewards

Tons of attractive rewards are up for grabs (Image via Garena)

Once you have upgraded the Pass for free, you may collect the following cosmetics free of cost. All you have to do is accumulate badges to claim these rewards:

Tuk Tuk – Cyan Iceworld at 0 badges

Silver Frost Jacket at 15 badges

Witch of Glaciers Bundle at 50 badges

Plasma – Drowning Blizzard at 80 badges

Triangular Snowflake Banner at 115 badges

MAG-7 Drowning Blizzard at 125 badges

Snow Broom Skyboard at 150 badges

Icy Dash Backpack at 180 badges

Admire Emote at 200 badges

Wizard of Blizzards Bundle at 225 badges

You will also receive other attractive rewards, including loot boxes, backpacks, avatars, banners, and vouchers alongside multiple loadout items. All of these offer immense value, which is why you should not skip out on this opportunity to complete the Elite Pass and obtain all of its rewards.

