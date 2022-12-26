New Free Fire MAX event provides free EP Badges

Season 55 will be the final Elite Pass in Free Fire MAX. To commemorate this event, the developers are offering the EP for free to all gamers in December. To claim it for free, they must sign in to the battle royale title once during the month.

Additionally, the developers have launched several new events to provide players with plenty of opportunities to earn additional badges, which helps them complete the Elite Pass faster and claim all of its rewards, including outfits and more.

One such event kicked off on the Indian server on December 26, 2022. Read through to learn more about the requirements of the event and the steps to get the rewards.

Play BR for EP Badges event is now available on Free Fire MAX Indian server

The new event kicked off on the Free Fire MAX Indian server on December 26, 2022, and requires you to play five BR matches until December 27, 2022, to obtain its rewards. You will receive 15x Avalanche Abyss Badges, which can propel your progress of the Elite Pass even further and collect attractive rewards.

You can follow the steps given below to collect your rewards after accomplishing the event requirements:

Play the battle royale mode (Image via Garena)

Step 1: Play ranked/unranked battle royale matches.

The developers have not set any restrictions on the team mode. Hence, you may complete this requirement across solo, duo, or squad matches.

Step 2: After completing the matches, you can open the Events section by clicking on the calendar icon.

Step 3: Select the Goodbye EP section from the horizontal menu.

Click on the claim button beside the badges to receive them (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Head to the Play BR for the EP Badges section and then click on the 'Claim' button beside the rewards to obtain 15x badges.

Subsequently, these badges will be added to your badge tally, and you can collect your rewards through the Elite Pass section.

How to get a free Elite Pass on Free Fire MAX Indian server

The Elite Pass is available for free (Image via Garena)

By now, most Free Fire MAX players have already collected the Elite Pass. However, if you still haven't obtained it for free, you can follow the instructions outlined in the following section:

Step 1: Sign in to your Free Fire MAX account and access the Goodbye EP section.

Step 2: Select the Free Elite Pass section from the menu on the left.

Step 3: Click on the 'Claim' button beside the Elite Pass to receive it. You may subsequently complete missions, participate in events, or purchase badges outright to receive the rewards.

This Elite Pass is of immense value as you can get an entire assortment of attractive cosmetics without spending any diamonds.

