How to get free Avalanche Abyss Badges in Free Fire MAX

Before the start of December, Garena confirmed that the current Elite Pass, Avalanche Abyss, will be the last-ever edition to feature in Garena FF and Free Fire MAX. In January 2023, players will witness the launch of a new monthly reward system, Booyah Pass, in both Free Fire and its MAX variant.

Hence, to celebrate the final Elite Pass in the game, Garena introduced the "Goodbye EP" campaign and gave free access to premium rewards for everyone. Besides this, players can also use the EP Badges at no additional cost to unlock rewards from the Elite Pass section without much effort.

Avalanche Abyss Elite Pass: How to get free EP Badges in Free Fire MAX (December 2022)

Avalanche Abyss Elite Pass Badges are available for free in the latest Goodbye EP event (Image via Garena)

As a part of the "Goodbye EP" campaign in Free Fire MAX, developers have introduced a time-limited "Play CS for EP Badges" event, which will provide free Avalanche Abyss Badges.

The event that went live on December 24 will remain active until December 25. Hence, players have only two days to complete the following task and claim EP Badges in the game:

Play five matches in the Clash Squad mode - Claim 15 Avalanche Abyss Badges

It will then automatically credit EP Badges to their accounts, which they will be able to use directly in the Elite Pass section.

Play at least five Clash Squad matches to claim free Elite Pass Badges in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

Here's how one can access the event and complete the task:

Step 1: Launch the game.

Step 2: Sign in using your preferred alternative and tap to enter.

Ensure to bind your Guest account to avoid losing in-game progress and data after uninstallation or update. Moreover, it will help you to synch FF and FF MAX with one account.

Step 3: Tap the calendar icon and access the mentioned event under the Goodbye EP tab.

Step 4: View the task, return to the lobby, and choose Clash Squad from the game mode section to start playing. You can also keep track of your progress via the event section. Complete five matches and return to the event section to claim the rewards.

How to use EP Badges in Free Fire MAX?

You can EP Badges via various means in the game (Image via Garena)

Here's a step-by-step guide to using EP (Avalanche Abyss) Badges in Free Fire MAX this month:

Step 1: Ensure to collect enough EP Badges from the ongoing events or challenges and open the Elite Pass section using the icon given in the lobby.

Select the tier you want to unlock and use the Elite Pass Badges (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Choose the tiers you want to unlock and use the EP Badges to pay.

Claim the rewards after unlocking them from the Elite Pass (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Claim the rewards after using up your Avalanche Abyss Badges.

Ensure that you use your Avalanche Abyss Badges, as they will expire after December 2022.

