How to get Free Fire MAX December Elite Pass for free

On Sunday, November 27, Garena revealed that the December 2022 Elite Pass for Free Fire MAX will be the final edition ever. On Monday, November 28, an official announcement was made regarding the EP's replacement, Booyah Pass, which will begin on January 1, 2023.

However, in addition to the official release of the Booyah Pass in Free Fire MAX, Garena has announced that players will receive EP for free in December 2022. The EP Card will be the event's reward, but players will still have to work hard to claim rewards after unlocking the Elite Pass.

In the following section, readers can find out how to grab the free EP Card for the December 2022 Elite Pass "Avalanche Abyss" (final edition).

Free Fire MAX Elite Pass: How to claim a free EP Card for the December 2022 edition

December 2022 Elite Pass will be free for every Free Fire and FF MAX gamer (Image via Garena)

The December 2022 edition's free EP Card is currently unavailable, but it will be available on December 1, 2022. Because Elite Pass Season 55, the final edition, will end on December 31, it will also be the last day to claim and activate the EP Card in Free Fire and Free Fire MAX.

For better clarity on how to obtain the free EP Card, readers can follow the step-by-step guide given below:

Step 1: Launch the latest version of the Free Fire MAX app on your device.

Step 2: Log in with a specific platform of your preference. However, if you are already signed in, tap on the screen to enter the game.

It is also worth noting that if you use a guest ID to log into Free Fire or its MAX variant, the chances of losing your in-game data are pretty high. Therefore, it is more than necessary to bind your account to save your in-game progress online.

Linking your account is beneficial because you are going to grab the free Elite Pass. Moreover, it will allow you to synchronize Free Fire and Free Fire MAX applications, and you will no longer need two different accounts to sign in.

Step 3: After entering the game, tap the calendar icon on the left side to access the in-game events.

You must select "Free Elite Pass" under the Goodbye EP event (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Under the Goodbye EP event tab, you can select "Free Elite Pass."

Step 5:The free EP Card will become available on December 1, so ensure you claim the reward as soon as it becomes obtainable in the game.

The game will activate your EP Card and unlock the December 2022 Elite Pass section. As a result, you will have access to the premium rewards that are available after levelling up in the Elite Pass section of the game.

Garena has confirmed the arrival of various popular EP items from previous editions via the upcoming "Hall of Elites" event in December 2022, in addition to the free Elite Pass.

