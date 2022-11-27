Garena to discontinue Free Fire MAX Elite Pass

The Free Fire OB37 update introduced various changes with its release. However, Garena has revealed something even more monumental. According to the game officials, the December Elite Pass will be the last-ever edition in both Free Fire and FF MAX. The new announcement has almost confirmed the introduction of Booyah Pass.

Fans always expect significant changes in Free Fire and Free Fire MAX with the rollout of each patch, and Garena never fails to surprise them. The OB35 patch introduced major optimizations in the in-game UI alongside the introduction of new logos for both FF and Free Fire MAX. Similarly, OB36 brought gameplay adjustments.

In the following section, readers can learn more about the new developments regarding the December Elite Pass in Free Fire and its MAX version.

Garena confirms the termination of Elite Pass in Free Fire MAX after December 2022

As mentioned, Garena will discontinue the Elite Pass after December 2022. Thus, players will witness its release for the last time in the game. A few days back, it was confirmed from Free Fire's official account for the Middle East and Africa (collectively MEA region) that players will receive a free Elite Pass in December 2022.

However, Indian users (Free Fire MAX players) will get the confirmation regarding the final Elite Pass on Monday, November 28, 2022. If it's not free, they can expect something similar on their server. Moreover, the developers/publishers are also expected to announce a new in-game system that will replace the current Elite Pass.

In one of Sportskeeda's previous articles, the rumored release of a new Booyah Pass system has already been reported. Thus, considering the same leaks, fans can expect it to replace the Elite Pass in January 2023. Moreover, the new Hidden Blast Bundle is also rumored to arrive in the game as the highlight of Booyah Pass Season 1.

If leaked content is anywhere to be believed, the Hidden Blast Bundle will showcase features like Cobra Rage. This means that it will have color and effect-changing abilities. The two other variants will be named Neon Blast and Cyber Blast Bundles.

Booyah Pass (or Premium) can replace Free Fire MAX's Elite Pass in January 2023 (Image via Free Fire World)

However, the procedure of unlocking rewards and purchasing the Booyah Pass will be the same as that of the Elite Pass.

Players will need to spend diamonds on purchasing the Pass each season and grind hard to level up before its culmination to grab all the featured rewards in the game.

