New Free Fire look: Logo, knife icon, slogan, font, and more revealed

Free Fire is turning five this year, and with the fifth-anniversary celebrations right around the corner, the developers have implemented a series of UI optimizations to commemorate the occasion. They are looking to freshen things up with redesigned animations, fonts, and even icons for gold and diamonds.

This is part of Garena's effort to alter the brand's visual identity by releasing a redesigned icon and logo. In addition, they have launched a new font that goes by the name GFF.

Read on to learn more about the brand's visual appearance modifications.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and due to government-imposed restrictions, gamers in the country should refrain from playing the battle royale title. However, they may continue playing the MAX version, which was not on the list of banned applications.

Free Fire sports a new look with a revised logo and more

First and foremost, Garena has redesigned Free Fire's logo with a flatter and simpler overall design in an attempt to modernize it. The slightly italicized text further compliments this and also enables the designers to convey a sense of motion and progression.

At the same time, the knife, which has been an integral component of the logo, has also undergone the necessary redesign to bring it in line with the new changes. The updated icon sports a clean and contemporary style, matching the overall theme.

Garena has also unveiled its short logo, which consists of the letters 'FF.' The logo's design incorporates details from the previously mentioned knife icon. Moreover, the developers have now endorsed the FF nickname as well.

Slogan, font, and other details

For starters, the game's slogan is "Battle in Style," and it has been designed in the same font and style as the new logo to maintain consistency.

Coming to the game's font, developers have released the GFF font, which stands for the Garena Free Fire font. Garena created this font in collaboration with Akira Kobayashi, a well-known font designer. It is essentially a combination of rounded corners and aggressive angles, which helps capture the game's essence.

GFF supports four language families (Latin, Arabic, Devanagari, and Thai). In contrast, its character set supports several Czech, Turkish, and Icelandic languages.

These changes will be incorporated within the game after the much-awaited OB35 update scheduled to be released on 20 July, i.e., tomorrow. Gamers must wait until the end of the maintenance period to enjoy the new version.

Other changes in the update

A few other key changes in the update are as follows:

New map with futuristic mechanics

Weapons and characters balance

Clash Squad map adjustment

Replay Highlight feature

War Chest rework

Command Wheel

Scoreboard improvement in CS mode

Gamers can read about the Free Fire OB35 update patch notes for more information.

