Garena to provide Free Fire Elite Pass for free in December 2022

Free Fire players have access to various in-game cosmetics, which they can avail with the help of the game's Elite Pass. A new variant of this premium pass is made available every month, introducing a wide range of unique rewards to acquire.
The upcoming December Elite Pass, i.e., Season 55, is set to be released very soon. On that note, fans were recently treated to a wonderful surprise as the developers have decided to make the upcoming Pass available for free. Hence, individuals will have the opportunity to obtain different premium cosmetics without spending any diamonds.
Disclaimer: Free Fire is banned in India, and players from the nation must avoid playing the battle royale title on their mobile devices. They may continue to enjoy FF MAX since it's not among the prohibited applications.
Free Fire: December 2022 Elite Pass for free
The free availability of the December 2022 Elite Pass has been announced through the game's official social media accounts across various servers. The handles of SSA (Sub-Saharan Africa) and MENA (Middle East and North Africa server), which were recently merged to form MEA (Middle East and Africa), have stated that the pass will be made accessible to all players on December 23.
Yesterday, Free Fire Indonesia announced that all players would receive a free Elite Pass if that particular post received more than 2000 comments, which was quickly achieved by the game's community.
Many popular data miners have also stated that a similar announcement will soon be made for Free Fire MAX's Indian server and all the other servers. This decision will be of great help to many players as they won't have to spend any money to obtain exciting rewards and cosmetic items.
Based on rumors, the December 2022 Elite Pass will be the last of its kind and will be replaced by the Booyah Pass from January 2023 onwards.
Leaked rewards for December 2022 Elite Pass
Listed below are the leaked rewards for the forthcoming December 2022 Elite Pass:
- Tuk Tuk- Cyan Iceworld: 0 Badge
- Cyan Iceworld Avatar: 5 Badges
- Triangular Snowflake Avatar: 10 Badges
- Silver Frost Jacket: 15 Badges
- Bad Hat Banner: 30 Badges
- Cyber Frost Jacket: 40 Badges
- Witch of Glaciers Bundle: 50 Badges
- MAG-7 – Drowning Blizzard: 80 Badges
- Cold Flow T-Shirt: 100 Badges
- Triangular Snowflake Banner: 115 Badges
- PLASMA – Drowning Blizzard: 125 Badges
- Bad Hat Avatar: 135 Badges
- Evolution Stone:140 Badges
- Cyan Iceworld Banner and Bad Hat Loot Box: 150 Badges
- Icy Dash Backpack: 180 badges
- Winter Climb Backpack and Agile Boxer Emote: 200 Badges
- Snow Broom Skyboard and Wizard of Blizzards Bundle: 225 Badges
The rewards mentioned above are merely leaks and have not been officially confirmed by Garena, which is why they must be taken with a pinch of salt.