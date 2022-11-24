Garena to provide Free Fire Elite Pass for free in December 2022

Free Fire players have access to various in-game cosmetics, which they can avail with the help of the game's Elite Pass. A new variant of this premium pass is made available every month, introducing a wide range of unique rewards to acquire.

The upcoming December Elite Pass, i.e., Season 55, is set to be released very soon. On that note, fans were recently treated to a wonderful surprise as the developers have decided to make the upcoming Pass available for free. Hence, individuals will have the opportunity to obtain different premium cosmetics without spending any diamonds.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is banned in India, and players from the nation must avoid playing the battle royale title on their mobile devices. They may continue to enjoy FF MAX since it's not among the prohibited applications.

Free Fire: December 2022 Elite Pass for free

The free availability of the December 2022 Elite Pass has been announced through the game's official social media accounts across various servers. The handles of SSA (Sub-Saharan Africa) and MENA (Middle East and North Africa server), which were recently merged to form MEA (Middle East and Africa), have stated that the pass will be made accessible to all players on December 23.

Yesterday, Free Fire Indonesia announced that all players would receive a free Elite Pass if that particular post received more than 2000 comments, which was quickly achieved by the game's community.

Many popular data miners have also stated that a similar announcement will soon be made for Free Fire MAX's Indian server and all the other servers. This decision will be of great help to many players as they won't have to spend any money to obtain exciting rewards and cosmetic items.

Based on rumors, the December 2022 Elite Pass will be the last of its kind and will be replaced by the Booyah Pass from January 2023 onwards.

Leaked rewards for December 2022 Elite Pass

Listed below are the leaked rewards for the forthcoming December 2022 Elite Pass:

Tuk Tuk- Cyan Iceworld: 0 Badge

Cyan Iceworld Avatar: 5 Badges

Triangular Snowflake Avatar: 10 Badges

Silver Frost Jacket: 15 Badges

Bad Hat Banner: 30 Badges

Cyber Frost Jacket: 40 Badges

Witch of Glaciers Bundle: 50 Badges

MAG-7 – Drowning Blizzard: 80 Badges

Cold Flow T-Shirt: 100 Badges

Triangular Snowflake Banner: 115 Badges

PLASMA – Drowning Blizzard: 125 Badges

Bad Hat Avatar: 135 Badges

Evolution Stone:140 Badges

Cyan Iceworld Banner and Bad Hat Loot Box: 150 Badges

Icy Dash Backpack: 180 badges

Winter Climb Backpack and Agile Boxer Emote: 200 Badges

Snow Broom Skyboard and Wizard of Blizzards Bundle: 225 Badges

The rewards mentioned above are merely leaks and have not been officially confirmed by Garena, which is why they must be taken with a pinch of salt.

