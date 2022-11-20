Free Fire Elite Pass (Booyah Pass) rewards for January leaked

The Free Fire Elite Pass has long stood as one of the most convenient ways for players to lay their hands on new cosmetics every month. As per the recent leaks related to the Elite Pass, Garena will likely be replacing/rebranding the existing system with Booyah Pass from January 2023 onwards. However, the developers are yet to officially announce this change.

If the leaks are believed to be true, then the levels will replace the badge system. Like previous Elite Passes, the rewards have already been leaked, providing gamers with a glimpse of what the developers have in store.

Free Fire Elite Pass (Booyah Pass) for January 2023: All you need to know

Free Fire Elite Pass, or as it will be called from January onwards, Booyah Pass, will be available starting from January 1, 2023. Similar to the previous passes, it will be available throughout the month and might feature a pre-order option before its release.

Leaks about its rewards have poured in from multiple sources, including Smart Clown, a reliable Free Fire informant. If these are believed to be accurate, Garena has considerably improved the quality of the rewards. This iteration will likely feature exciting gun skins, upgradable bundles, attractive Gloo Wall skins, and more.

The leaked rewards for the Free Fire Elite Pass (Booyah Pass) in January 2023 are as follows:

Cutie Emoji Avatar

Evil Emoji Avatar

Bang Bang Bundle

Trogon – Color Dust

Evil Emoji Banner

Pan – Color Dust

Evil Emoji Skyboard

Cutie Emoji Banner

Ticking Bomb Loot Box

Evil Emoji Backpack

Evil Emoji Parachute

Gloo Wall – Mischief Town

Grenade – Mischief Town

Fumes on Fire Crate

With the change in the Elite Pass system, the requirements of the badges will be replaced by levels, and you will have to complete the missions to progress and receive these items. Furthermore, you may see the rewards in the video provided above.

Many leakers expect the pass' prices to shoot up by a few hundred diamonds due to the improvement in the rewards.

It is important to emphasize that these are mere leaks and must be taken with a grain of salt. The following items or changes may or may not be available with the release of the pass in January 2023. Fans should wait for an announcement from the developers to get more clarity about the new system, its price, and its functioning.

Note: Due to government-imposed restrictions on Free Fire, Indian players should avoid playing the battle royale title. Instead, they may engage in the MAX version, which is not among the banned applications.

