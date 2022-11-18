Free Fire Elite Pass Season 1 and 2 outfits might return soon; leaks suggest

Generally, Elite Pass bundles in Garena Free Fire and its MAX variant are highly sought-after within the community. After the conclusion of every Elite Pass season, the primary costume bundle featured in the season's line-up ends up becoming one of the rarest in-game due to its unavailability and high demand.

The bundles featured in Elite Pass Season 1 and 2 (Sakura and Hip Hop) are still among the hardest fan-favorite collectibles to obtain. However, if recent leaks are to be believed, the Sakura bundle is almost certainly confirmed to return and players may also see the Hip Hop outfit in the game soon.

Rare Elite Pass bundles, Sakura and Hip Hop, are rumored to make a return in Free Fire soon

Multiple leaks from various sources have suggested that the primary bundles of Elite Pass Season 1 and 2 will return to the game soon. However, the upcoming event or prize pool featuring either the Sakura or the Hip Hop Bundle is yet to be revealed.

Nevertheless, fans can still expect both costume sets to return as part of an event like "Legacy Returns" due to their popularity amongst the playerbase. More details and leaks about the potential return of the Sakura or Hip Hop Bundle are likely to arrive in the next few days.

Players can potentially expect both rare collectibles to return with a hefty price tag. Thus, one should have a sufficient number of diamonds in their in-game wallets if they are interested in acquiring any of the rarest items in Garena Free Fire or Free Fire MAX.

Considering these are unverified rumors, readers should take this information about the return of two of the most popular Free Fire bundles with a grain of salt.

A new rumored Booyah Pass system to replace Elite Pass from January 2023

Another leak related to the in-game Elite Pass system suggests that it might be replaced with a brand new Booyah Pass system in January 2023. Although Garena is yet to make any official announcement about this, a leak showcasing the Booyah Pass bundle surfaced a few days ago.

If rumors are to be believed, in January, instead of Elite Pass Season 55, players will get to witness the release of Booyah Pass (or Premium) Season 1. The outfit set expected to arrive through the new system will be the Hidden Blast Bundle, which will be available at level 100.

Moreover, the Hidden Blast Bundle will also have functions like the Cobra Rage outfit set, as players will likely be able to change its color and effects. The other two versions of Hidden Blast will be known as Neon Blast and Cyber Blast.

