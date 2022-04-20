5 best Free Fire MAX bundles as rare as Cobra bundle

Fans have seen plenty of Garena Free Fire MAX bundles since the game's launch, but the Cobra bundle has been among the fan favorites. Bundles don't offer any tactical benefits, but their boast-worthy looks make them wildly popular, which is why the Cobra Rage bundle is famous.

The Cobra-themed outfit set has multiple changeable color settings, while a VFX serpent around the costume makes the design more fascinating. Alongside the outfit's changing colors, the VFX of the cobra also alters. Moreover, users can activate the Cobra bundle's exclusive emote.

The Cobra bundle has remained relatively rare, despite the fame it acquired. The reason behind its rarity is its availability on special occasions, as it was made available in Free Fire MAX only two times. Thus, the developers have maintained the bundle's popularity by keeping it rare in the game.

Note: The following list is not in any particular order and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Hardest to find Free Fire MAX bundles like Cobra Rage outfit set (2022)

1) Sakura bundle

The Sakura bundle has been one of the most visually pleasing and classic bundles in Free Fire MAX and the original game. However, it is also the rarest of all as it was introduced a long time back.

The mask of the male bundle seems inspired by a Samurai, while the other outfits also seem Japanese-themed. It was first spotted in the game as a reward in the first-ever Elite Pass.

2) Alpha Flameborn bundle

The Alpha Flameborn and Cobra bundles have striking similarities as both seem the same. Their designs and VFX are pretty akin, so the former has acquired fame due to its astonishing design.

It was first seen in Free Fire MAX via Booyah Ascension, an event during the Booyah Day celebrations in November 2021. Like the Cobra bundle, Alpha Flameborn also has a design of multiple varying colors alongside VFX of the skeleton of an otherworldly creature.

3) Dino bundles

Dino bundles are a series of rare character outfit sets in Free Fire MAX that almost every player knows. These are dinosaur-themed jumpsuits that come in six colored options.

The Dino bundles were available for a given time in an Incubator in January 2020. Despite their similar base design, these bundles seemed distinct, with the Galaxy Dino bundle being the prime example.

Owing to the fans' high demand, the developers have reintroduced Dino bundles on multiple occasions for a short duration. Thus, their rarity has been preserved.

4) Top Criminal bundles

Before Cobra bundle's introduction, some other outfit sets boasted wild popularity, and Top Criminal costumes were among them. These items were clown-masked, single-piece, multiple-colored suits. However, much like the Cobra Rage costume, Top Criminal bundles also became rare.

The first-ever Criminal (Green) bundle was seen in December 2018, which almost everyone liked. Thus, the high demand led Garena to bring more Criminal bundles via Bandit the Squad Incubator in January 2019.

The time-limited Incubator featured four Top Criminal bundles: Red, Blue, Purple, and Yellow.

5) Golden Threat and Golden Fang bundles

The Spider's Nest Incubator brought some beautiful bundles to the game, and two of them were Golden Threat (male) and Golden Fang (female). Both outfit sets boasted breathtaking designs that displayed mystical, futuristic, and post-apocalyptic elements.

Fans first saw the Spider's Nest Incubator in July 2019, and to their ' pleasure, it has returned to the game once again. They can check out or procure the Incubator bundles in Free Fire MAX until 23 April 2022.

